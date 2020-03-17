Cricket Fan’s Twitter Thread on How to Fight Coronavirus Like Rahul Dravid is Pure Gold

Cases of coronavirus are increasing exponentially at a global scale. Despite preventive measures and security guidelines given out by the World Health Organization and government authorities, panic buying and social stigma have taken centre stage.

In India, over 110 cases have tested positive and two have died due to COVID-19. Washing hands at regular intervals and maintaining social distance is key at preventing the virus from spreading. Now, a Twitter user has come up with an innovative analogy to keep the viral infection at bay.

In a Twitter thread uploaded on March 16, user @sagarcasm showed with pictures, ‘How to fight coronavirus: Lessons from Rahul Dravid’.

How to fight Coronavirus: Lessons from Rahul Dravid. (A thread) pic.twitter.com/UYfWUTs4FO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

The first tweet in the thread says, “The best way to avoid danger is to keep a distance”. It shows ‘The Wall’ let a possibly dangerous ball go.

The best way to avoid danger is to keep a distance pic.twitter.com/3h9osqZKtn — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

In the second picture, Dravid is seen jumping to his side to catch a ball. Caption says, “It’s important to have a clean and safe pair of hands”.

It’s important to have a clean and safe pair of hands pic.twitter.com/0XOC73rJvI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Dravid is known for his patience and safe game. During tricky test matches, he used to play slow and make sure he does not give up his wicket.

“Don’t Panic. You can overcome the worst of the situations with patience”, the picture has Dravid walking to the dugout with one of his best pairs, VVS Laxman.

Don’t Panic. You can overcome the worst of the situations with patience pic.twitter.com/H3WZqZhIO6 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

“Tough times don't last, tough men do”.

Tough times don't last, tough men do pic.twitter.com/wgVJrx17IN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Every 90’s kid remembers the time when Rahul Dravid had to take up the gloves and keep. “Be ready to work from a different place when needed”.

Tough times don't last, tough men do pic.twitter.com/wgVJrx17IN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

“Call back your team members from offsite when you think the time is right, without worrying about someone’s personal milestones”

Be ready to work from a different place when needed pic.twitter.com/gxzfaULwFt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

“When you have mastered the art, teach others.” Yashasvi Jaiswal, India’s latest bet on great cricket, had expressed gratitude for Dravid for guiding him.