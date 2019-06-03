Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Cricket Fans Want AB de Villiers Back in South Africa Team After Humiliating Bangladesh Defeat

AB de Villiers was dearly missed by his fans on Twitter after South Africa failed to chase Bangladesh's target of 331 at The Oval, London on Sunday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cricket Fans Want AB de Villiers Back in South Africa Team After Humiliating Bangladesh Defeat
File image of AB De Villiers / Reuters.
Loading...
That AB de Villiers would have been an invaluable addition to the South African squad in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup is a no brainer.

The void that 'Mr 360' has left in the side ever since his departure from ODI and Test cricket in 2018 was never felt more than when Proteas failed to chase Bangladesh's target of 331, losing the contest by a mere 21 runs at The Oval, London on Sunday.

This was their second successive defeat in the tournament and possibly the worst start to a World Cup. South Africa's first loss came at the hands of England during the inaugural match on May 30.

Witnessing Faf du Plessis' South Africa underperform was a hard pill to swallow among critics and the sport's fans.




While the close watchers of the game hailed Bangladesh's all-round display and were impressed by the bowlers restricting South Africans from opening their shackles, it was retired 35-year-old AB de Villiers who found a special mention on Twitter after another dismal Protea performance.

And going by the tweets, cricket fans from all across the world are really missing AB's flair and skill and they want the South African finisher back to the squad and rescue his team.





































But will he return to play the World Cup?

In a recent candid appearance on Gaurav Kapur's Breakfast With Champions, when quizzed over his return to 2023 World Cup squad, AB jokingly said, "I'll come back if MS (Dhoni) is still around."

Last year, in a video posted on Twitter, the South African ace announced his decision wherein he said he was ‘tired’ and believed it was time to step down.

“I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. For me, in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to my teammates, the coaches and the staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years," he said.

Adding that he was out of gas and ready to move on, he said, "It is not about earning more somewhere else, it is about running out of gas and feeling it is time to move on. Everything comes to an end and to cricket fans in South Africa and around the world, thank you very much for your kindness, generosity and your understanding,” he said in the video."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram