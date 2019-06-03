Cricket Fans Want AB de Villiers Back in South Africa Team After Humiliating Bangladesh Defeat
AB de Villiers was dearly missed by his fans on Twitter after South Africa failed to chase Bangladesh's target of 331 at The Oval, London on Sunday.
File image of AB De Villiers / Reuters.
The void that 'Mr 360' has left in the side ever since his departure from ODI and Test cricket in 2018 was never felt more than when Proteas failed to chase Bangladesh's target of 331, losing the contest by a mere 21 runs at The Oval, London on Sunday.
This was their second successive defeat in the tournament and possibly the worst start to a World Cup. South Africa's first loss came at the hands of England during the inaugural match on May 30.
Witnessing Faf du Plessis' South Africa underperform was a hard pill to swallow among critics and the sport's fans.
So, first time since 1992, South Africa have lost two World Cup games in a row...they’ve never lost three on the bounce though. Might happen on the 5th vs India. #CWC19 #SAvBan— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 2, 2019
While the close watchers of the game hailed Bangladesh's all-round display and were impressed by the bowlers restricting South Africans from opening their shackles, it was retired 35-year-old AB de Villiers who found a special mention on Twitter after another dismal Protea performance.
And going by the tweets, cricket fans from all across the world are really missing AB's flair and skill and they want the South African finisher back to the squad and rescue his team.
AB enjoying life while SA playing World Cup...#CWC19 #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/IFREi68XMR— Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) June 2, 2019
#SAvBAN retweet if missing AB de Villiers? pic.twitter.com/qvj77BW52K— ZIA ULHAQ.M (@ziaulhaq09) June 2, 2019
retweet if missing AB de Villiers? #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/9edX50rWot— V I P E R™ (@TheViper_offl) June 2, 2019
No #ProteaFire in run chases for South Africa so far without AB De Villiers.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 2, 2019
After consecutive losses, what do you think South Africa needs badly?— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) June 3, 2019
A. A legendary middle order batsman.
B. A fantastic fielder.
C. A long vacation.
D. A batsman who can hit the ball 360° around the ground.#SAvBAN
AB De Villiers should come back from retirement and join South African cricket team immediately.....!!!#SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/0d9N1bSFBC— Abhradeep Saha (@angry_rantman) June 2, 2019
No doubt, South Africa gonna miss a legend like AB De Villiers. Bring back him to the team. #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/Xp1Iu4I5Gb— Sweety Yadav👾 (@sweety__yadav) June 2, 2019
#SAvBAN— Sotho is 🔥🔥🇱🇸🇱🇸 (@tsenoli_neo) June 2, 2019
Missing AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla pic.twitter.com/latvQRYsx2
SA missing @ABdeVilliers17 badly. They need someone who can finish the game. This looks like a team which needs serious inspiration from someone. Can't see them going anywhere in the tournament if they play like this. No #ProteaFire #SAvBAN— Abhijit (@abhijit2700) June 2, 2019
I wanted to see @ABdeVilliers17 to play his last World cup, he always came to rescue his team when needed, He is going to be seriously missed by proteas this World cup,— saudjutt (@saudjutt) June 2, 2019
Btw Top-notch performance by Bangladesh 🇧🇩 #SAvBAN
I strongly feel that South Africa Cricket Board have to bring AB de Villiers back to play rest of CWC 2019 matches. That's the only hope for South African fans. Please ask the Legend to join team soon #SouthAfrica— Robin Rameshan (@RobinRameshan) June 2, 2019
Missing Ya Boy. 💔#SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/EMit3iHdyz— Shariq Zahid (@MshariqZ) June 2, 2019
But will he return to play the World Cup?
In a recent candid appearance on Gaurav Kapur's Breakfast With Champions, when quizzed over his return to 2023 World Cup squad, AB jokingly said, "I'll come back if MS (Dhoni) is still around."
Last year, in a video posted on Twitter, the South African ace announced his decision wherein he said he was ‘tired’ and believed it was time to step down.
“I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. For me, in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to my teammates, the coaches and the staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years," he said.
Adding that he was out of gas and ready to move on, he said, "It is not about earning more somewhere else, it is about running out of gas and feeling it is time to move on. Everything comes to an end and to cricket fans in South Africa and around the world, thank you very much for your kindness, generosity and your understanding,” he said in the video."
