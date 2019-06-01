Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anil Kapoor's 'Welcome' Edit of Artwork in Kohli's Group Pic With Queen Elizabeth Sparks Meme Race

The original picture was shared by the official Twitter account of the Royal family and later retweeted by Virat Kohli on his Twitter handle.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
Anil Kapoor's 'Welcome' Edit of Artwork in Kohli's Group Pic With Queen Elizabeth Sparks Meme Race
The image shared by Anil Kapoor from his official Twitter handle.
Anil Kapoor was elated to share that artwork by Majnu Bhai, his beloved character from Welcome, has travelled far and wide after learning that it has place of pride at the residence of none other than Queen Elizabeth.

Wait, he was only joking. The veteran actor came across an edited photo of the Queen with the captains of all teams participating in the ICC World Cup 2019, along with Majnu Bhai's horse artwork in the background, and this has got the actor ROFL-ing.

Anil Kapoor, who essayed the role of Majnu Bhai in the 2007 film Welcome, couldn't help but share the meme on Twitter. He wrote, "Majnu Bhai's art has travelled far and wide @BazmeeAnees! This is literally priceless!"





The original painting in the picture was replaced by a morphed painting by Majnu Bhai.

The original picture was shared by the official Twitter account of the Royal family and later retweeted by Virat Kohli on his Twitter handle. The photograph was taken ahead of the World Cup tournament at the Buckingham Palace.





Even Anil Kapoor's fans couldn't stop laughing over the hilarious meme.









Soon, the artwork was found in the background of several photographs, like this one of the actor with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Or like this one, in the rear view mirror of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara cast.



| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Also Watch

