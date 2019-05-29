English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not KL Rahul, Sanjay Manjrekar Thinks This Player Should Bat at No.4 For India
Sanjay Manjrekar said since Vijay Shankar was picked in the India squad for the ICC World Cup as the first choice no. 4, he should be given the opportunity to show his worth in the early stages of the tournament.
Former India cricketer Manjrekar (Getty Images)
Loading...
Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has left out KL Rahul from his first choice XI for the World Cup despite him scoring an impressive century against Bangladesh in the last warm match on Tuesday, and instead favours all-rounder Vijay Shankar for no. 4 slot in the batting line-up.
According to Manjrekar, since Shankar was picked in the India Squad for the World Cup as the first choice no. 4, which chief selector MSK Prasad had made pretty clear at the time of the announcement of the squad, he should be given the opportunity to show his worth in the early stages of the tournament.
“Only if he fails to grab the opportunity should Rahul can come into the picture,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.com.
KL Rahul had staked claim to the position in the tie against Bangladesh with an assured 109 off 99 balls, showing that he can play with the right kind of tempo and temperament that the position demands.
Manjrekar himself had in a tweet said that India had found its no. 4 after the match.
Virat Kohli had also expressed his delight with the innings and said that the knock was the biggest positive for India ahead of its opener against South Africa on June 5. "I think the biggest positive was the way KL batted at 4," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"It is important that he gets runs and he is a sound player to get the scoreboard ticking,” Kohli said. The No.4 position has been a thorn in India's flesh since the past few seasons. They have tried options aplenty but with limited success.
According to Manjrekar, since Shankar was picked in the India Squad for the World Cup as the first choice no. 4, which chief selector MSK Prasad had made pretty clear at the time of the announcement of the squad, he should be given the opportunity to show his worth in the early stages of the tournament.
“Only if he fails to grab the opportunity should Rahul can come into the picture,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.com.
KL Rahul had staked claim to the position in the tie against Bangladesh with an assured 109 off 99 balls, showing that he can play with the right kind of tempo and temperament that the position demands.
Manjrekar himself had in a tweet said that India had found its no. 4 after the match.
Virat Kohli had also expressed his delight with the innings and said that the knock was the biggest positive for India ahead of its opener against South Africa on June 5. "I think the biggest positive was the way KL batted at 4," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"It is important that he gets runs and he is a sound player to get the scoreboard ticking,” Kohli said. The No.4 position has been a thorn in India's flesh since the past few seasons. They have tried options aplenty but with limited success.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Says Sansa's Rape wasn't a 'Plot Device' to Make Her Seem Stronger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results