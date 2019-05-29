Not KL Rahul, Sanjay Manjrekar Thinks This Player Should Bat at No.4 For India

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has left out KL Rahul from his first choice XI for the World Cup despite him scoring an impressive century against Bangladesh in the last warm match on Tuesday, and instead favours all-rounder Vijay Shankar for no. 4 slot in the batting line-up.According to Manjrekar, since Shankar was picked in the India Squad for the World Cup as the first choice no. 4, which chief selector MSK Prasad had made pretty clear at the time of the announcement of the squad, he should be given the opportunity to show his worth in the early stages of the tournament.“Only if he fails to grab the opportunity should Rahul can come into the picture,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.com.KL Rahul had staked claim to the position in the tie against Bangladesh with an assured 109 off 99 balls, showing that he can play with the right kind of tempo and temperament that the position demands.Manjrekar himself had in a tweet said that India had found its no. 4 after the match.Virat Kohli had also expressed his delight with the innings and said that the knock was the biggest positive for India ahead of its opener against South Africa on June 5. "I think the biggest positive was the way KL batted at 4," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony."It is important that he gets runs and he is a sound player to get the scoreboard ticking,” Kohli said. The No.4 position has been a thorn in India's flesh since the past few seasons. They have tried options aplenty but with limited success.