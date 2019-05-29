Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Not KL Rahul, Sanjay Manjrekar Thinks This Player Should Bat at No.4 For India

Sanjay Manjrekar said since Vijay Shankar was picked in the India squad for the ICC World Cup as the first choice no. 4, he should be given the opportunity to show his worth in the early stages of the tournament.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Not KL Rahul, Sanjay Manjrekar Thinks This Player Should Bat at No.4 For India
Former India cricketer Manjrekar (Getty Images)
Loading...
Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has left out KL Rahul from his first choice XI for the World Cup despite him scoring an impressive century against Bangladesh in the last warm match on Tuesday, and instead favours all-rounder Vijay Shankar for no. 4 slot in the batting line-up.

According to Manjrekar, since Shankar was picked in the India Squad for the World Cup as the first choice no. 4, which chief selector MSK Prasad had made pretty clear at the time of the announcement of the squad, he should be given the opportunity to show his worth in the early stages of the tournament.

“Only if he fails to grab the opportunity should Rahul can come into the picture,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.com.

KL Rahul had staked claim to the position in the tie against Bangladesh with an assured 109 off 99 balls, showing that he can play with the right kind of tempo and temperament that the position demands.

Manjrekar himself had in a tweet said that India had found its no. 4 after the match.

Virat Kohli had also expressed his delight with the innings and said that the knock was the biggest positive for India ahead of its opener against South Africa on June 5. "I think the biggest positive was the way KL batted at 4," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"It is important that he gets runs and he is a sound player to get the scoreboard ticking,” Kohli said. The No.4 position has been a thorn in India's flesh since the past few seasons. They have tried options aplenty but with limited success.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram