English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Malala Yousufzai Couldn’t Stop Herself From Trolling India at World Cup Opening Ceremony
After the 60-second challenge of gully cricket Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousufzai, who attended the event in front of Buckingham Palace in London, couldn’t help but take a dig at India.
Farhan Akhtar (left) was the celebrity for India as Malala Yousufzai represented Pakistan (Photo Courtesy: AP)
Loading...
London: The ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony brought cricketers and celebrities from all the 10 participating nations together for a fun 60-second challenge of gully cricket.
After the challenge, Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousufzai, who attended the event in front of Buckingham Palace in London, couldn’t help but take a dig at India.
While former Indian skipper Anil Kumble and Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar represented India in the game, Malala had turned out for Pakistan in the challenge along with former cricketer Azhar Ali.
Things didn’t go according to plan for India as Kumble, who has been away from the game for a while and never been one to hit big, and Akhtar, who in his own words had “retired” in 2011, failed to put bat to the ball and scored just 19 runs, the least among all nations.
Host nation England, a favourite to lift the World Cup, came out on top here as well as Kevin Pieterson and Love Island’s Chris Hughes scored 74 runs, edging out Australia, who scored 69. Pakistan scored 38 runs, exactly double that of India.
After the game, when host Shibani Dandekar asked her about her team’s performance, took a dig at India. “Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad. We came seventh. But at least we were not last like India,” she said.
Although the comment was made in jest, not everyone took it in the right spirit, with some people on Twitter calling it a display of “hate towards India”.
This, despite Malala quickly adding that she hopes that the game unites people and is played in the right spirit.
Yousafzai, who has been an advocate of women's cricket, stressed the importance of women taking up sports.
"Right now were are seeing more and more women taking part in sporting activities. In Pakistan, we have some amazing cricketers, including Sana Mir. These role models are inspiring women to believe in themselves that they are capable of anything. Women should engage more in sports and we all have to contribute to that and encourage women and girls," Yousafzai said.
Following the 60-second challenge, the Cricket World Cup trophy was carried to the stage by 2015 World Cup-winning Australian captain Michael Clarke.
After the challenge, Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousufzai, who attended the event in front of Buckingham Palace in London, couldn’t help but take a dig at India.
While former Indian skipper Anil Kumble and Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar represented India in the game, Malala had turned out for Pakistan in the challenge along with former cricketer Azhar Ali.
Things didn’t go according to plan for India as Kumble, who has been away from the game for a while and never been one to hit big, and Akhtar, who in his own words had “retired” in 2011, failed to put bat to the ball and scored just 19 runs, the least among all nations.
Host nation England, a favourite to lift the World Cup, came out on top here as well as Kevin Pieterson and Love Island’s Chris Hughes scored 74 runs, edging out Australia, who scored 69. Pakistan scored 38 runs, exactly double that of India.
After the game, when host Shibani Dandekar asked her about her team’s performance, took a dig at India. “Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad. We came seventh. But at least we were not last like India,” she said.
Although the comment was made in jest, not everyone took it in the right spirit, with some people on Twitter calling it a display of “hate towards India”.
This, despite Malala quickly adding that she hopes that the game unites people and is played in the right spirit.
Yousafzai, who has been an advocate of women's cricket, stressed the importance of women taking up sports.
"Right now were are seeing more and more women taking part in sporting activities. In Pakistan, we have some amazing cricketers, including Sana Mir. These role models are inspiring women to believe in themselves that they are capable of anything. Women should engage more in sports and we all have to contribute to that and encourage women and girls," Yousafzai said.
Following the 60-second challenge, the Cricket World Cup trophy was carried to the stage by 2015 World Cup-winning Australian captain Michael Clarke.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chunky Panday Breaks Silence on Claims of Ananya 'Faking' Admission in US Universities
- Alphabet’s Loon Balloons Were Beaming LTE in Peru, Within 48 Hours of The Earthquake
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch May Take Place on June 6, Alongside Nokia 1 Plus
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results