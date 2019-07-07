Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

After Seeking Her Blessings, Virat Kohli Praised for Getting 87-yr-old Charulata Patel World Cup Tickets

With the Indian flag painted on her cheeks and cheering with a trumpet, Charulata Patel was admired by millions, inspiring all with her sheer enthusiasm.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
After Seeking Her Blessings, Virat Kohli Praised for Getting 87-yr-old Charulata Patel World Cup Tickets
Virat Kohli meets Charulata Patel after India's win over Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

A few days ago, Charulata Patel, an 87-year-old Indian fan became an internet sensation after she caught the attention of viewers on television during the India- Bangladesh match at the ICC World Cup.

After the match ended, Indian skipper Virat Kohli along with Rohit Sharma went down to the stands of Edgbaston to meet her and the moment vent viral – with fans gushing in adulation over the cricketers’ humility.

The skipper promised to get her tickets for their next match.

So when India took on Sri Lanka in Leeds on Saturday, people were once again thrilled to find the octogenarian present in the stadium.

With the Indian flag painted on her cheeks and cheering with a trumpet, Patel was admired by millions, inspiring all with her sheer enthusiasm. Dressed in a traditional saree, the elderly woman proved that age is just a number when it came to rooting for one’s favourite team.

BCCI shared photos of the cricket buff, donning India’s jersey this time along with her tricolour muffler and cool glares, enjoying the game.

Besides Kohli business tycoon Anand Mahindra also vowed to get her free tickets.

Fans loved the sweet gesture by the Indian captain and showered him with loads of love and lauded him for keeping his promise.

On seeing elderly woman wearing the team’s blue jersey, some also dubbed her a “lucky charm”.

