After Seeking Her Blessings, Virat Kohli Praised for Getting 87-yr-old Charulata Patel World Cup Tickets
With the Indian flag painted on her cheeks and cheering with a trumpet, Charulata Patel was admired by millions, inspiring all with her sheer enthusiasm.
Virat Kohli meets Charulata Patel after India's win over Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. (Image: Reuters)
A few days ago, Charulata Patel, an 87-year-old Indian fan became an internet sensation after she caught the attention of viewers on television during the India- Bangladesh match at the ICC World Cup.
After the match ended, Indian skipper Virat Kohli along with Rohit Sharma went down to the stands of Edgbaston to meet her and the moment vent viral – with fans gushing in adulation over the cricketers’ humility.
The skipper promised to get her tickets for their next match.
So when India took on Sri Lanka in Leeds on Saturday, people were once again thrilled to find the octogenarian present in the stadium.
With the Indian flag painted on her cheeks and cheering with a trumpet, Patel was admired by millions, inspiring all with her sheer enthusiasm. Dressed in a traditional saree, the elderly woman proved that age is just a number when it came to rooting for one’s favourite team.
BCCI shared photos of the cricket buff, donning India’s jersey this time along with her tricolour muffler and cool glares, enjoying the game.
Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lKqbVllLjc— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019
Besides Kohli business tycoon Anand Mahindra also vowed to get her free tickets.
Fans loved the sweet gesture by the Indian captain and showered him with loads of love and lauded him for keeping his promise.
On seeing elderly woman wearing the team’s blue jersey, some also dubbed her a “lucky charm”.
W H O L E S O M E https://t.co/CNkTBJ4t4Z— Proma Sanyal (@promfed) July 6, 2019
I love this team so much and i love @imVkohli more than that ❤️❤️❤️this gesture of him is pure ❤️ https://t.co/L6vBRnKhHx— TMC goon🎭 (@thegirl_youhate) July 6, 2019
Dear @imVkohliHow many times will you win our heart? https://t.co/XS5yZ5zZlL— Happy Kaswan (@happykaswan) July 6, 2019
😍👌 captain kept his words ❤️ #Virat https://t.co/9isCu6jf6A— Aabir 🇮🇳 (@ImSanam18) July 6, 2019
What a grand gesture. All should take inspiration and should be randomly generous. It is good food for soul. Good karma. @imVkohli u r A-OK 👍 https://t.co/0hogN2ocWT— Raghav Chaudhry (@RaghavSirJi) July 6, 2019
That's why he is the king Kohli the most loved cricketer 😍🏏😘😘👑— Satvik Kedia😎 (@KediaSatvik) July 6, 2019
@imVkohli Great Gesture 🙏🏼 she is our LUCKY CHARM!! Please make arrangements for her watch the team win semis and lift the World Cup #CrownCricketKa @ImRo45 @vikrantgupta73 @sanjaymanjrekar @cricketworldcup @PathakRidhima— Sumit (@ssethi100) July 6, 2019
Wow such a sweet an humble captain .. so proud of you and Respect 🙏🙏❤— Supriya Rajput💙 (@SupriyaRajput20) July 6, 2019
