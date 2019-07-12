'Hasta la Vista Dhoni': Fans Fume After ICC Pours Salt on Wounds With Video on MSD's Run-out

Deep into the second afternoon, the electric azure that spilled over the stands of Old Trafford and had been ear-splittingly loud till now, fell awfully quiet. India needed 24 off nine balls at that point when MS Dhoni was beaten to the keeper's end by an inch and undone by an unbelievable direct hit from Martin Guptill.

With that, the truth sunk in. He was out, and India was too. New Zealand had won through to the World Cup final.

In the end, the margin was no wider than the single inch between the tip of Dhoni’s bat and the crease as India’s campaign came to a screeching halt with New Zealand’s startling 18-run win.

The game may have fallen apart from India as soon as they came down to bat, with one vital wicket after the other, but in some sense the match truly began when they needed 148 from 19 overs. Dhoni, the old master was at one end, the fire and fury of Jadeja on the other. They were the perfect pair for the situation.

Together they wrestled back the match with a 116-run partnership, keeping alive the hopes of millions -- dangling albeit a firm thread. They needed 42 runs from the last four overs when Jadeja, on 77, missed one of those big hits, and was caught by Williamson. It all came down to Dhoni after that and he managed to go far when suddenly, Gupta’s throw beat him home.

The moment came crashing down on fans heavily.It was a game of margins, after all. Even as Indian were trying to grapple the loss, a video tweeted by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which was captioned "Hasta La Vista, Dhoni" poured agony over them.

The video didn't go down well with them at all as they thought it was in poor taste for the official organisers of the tournament to put up that on social media. They came down heavily on ICC and many came to the defence of Dhoni.

ICC delete this - pic.twitter.com/MBcndA9FAy — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) July 10, 2019

@ICC don't give us repeatedly heartbreak plz. We can't bear it now. I have been crying for more 3-4 hrs.... — sandeep chamoli (@sandeepchamoli9) July 10, 2019

Seems like @ICC is happiest now India is out ‍♂️ — Akash D (@Akash30868750) July 10, 2019