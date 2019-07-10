'Worth Not More Than a Duck': Fans Vent on Twitter As DLS Method Risks India's World Cup Campaign

After 40 days and 41 matches of frayed nerves, tear-jerking setbacks and a draining test of endurance for fans, the World Cup finally reached the really good bit -- the knockout stages. However, this peak of emotions was washed over ruthlessly after rains once again interrupted the game.

The much awaited semifinal between India and New Zealand was brought to a screeching halt after a heavy drizzle lashed Old Trafford at the far end of the Kiwi innings on Tuesday.

Covers were pulled over the fields and heavy rain continued to heavy the hearts of spectators as the weather refused to significantly improve.

At 2pm local time and 6:30 PM in India, with 3.5 overs of the New Zealand innings left, it began to rain at Old Trafford and it continued for four hours, whereupon the umpires had no alternative but to bring the players back on the reserve day, that is Wednesday morning to complete the match. New Zealand was 211/5 after 46.1 overs.

But if there is one thing that has come to be more unwelcomed than the English weather and the evening gloom this World Cup, it is the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, which has turned the washout into more than a matter of dampened spirits for Indian fans.

When a match is interrupted by inclement weather, and one or both teams do not get their full quota of overs, an outcome has to be reached in the time available after resumption of play.

What any calculation is doing is trying to adjust a target score according to the reduction in overs based on an estimate.

What the ICC has tried to do is arrive at a formula that takes into account as many parameters as possible and properly reflects the efforts of both teams. The DLS method, which has been updated a few times, is generally considered the most accurate system used in international cricket. However, Indian fans are in complete disagreement of this dictum.

With the mist and mizzle at Old Trafford throwing the game into a overhaul on Tuesday, the India vs New Zealand match will continue on the reserve day. But, if it continues to rain even on Wednesday then the DLS method will come into play. This would mean a heavy reduction of overs for team India.

In case New Zealand doesn't bat again, India's target in 46 overs will be 23740 overs will be 22335 overs will be 20930 overs will be 19225 overs will be 17220 overs will be 148#IndvNZ #NZvInd#CWC19 #CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 9, 2019

The unexpected angle that runs the risk of jeopardizing India’s glorious world cup campaign till now has left fans frustrated, who have taken to Twitter to vent about the unfairness of the whole thing.

NewZealand scored 74 in 20 overs Now according to duckworth lewis if India bats they should score 148 in 20 overs Meanwhile Indians :#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/YL37f0YgYt — Ramkishor kataria (@Ramkishorkatar2) July 9, 2019

Duckworth Lewis himself says that he is a worth for 0 (Duck). Why do we follow a method which is of Duck Worth..@ICC @BCCI @bhogleharsha @imVkohli @virendersehwag — Pankaj Ahuja (@pankazzzz) July 10, 2019

Duckworth Lewis says in worst case India will have to chase 149 in 20 overs which the kiwis achieved in 40 overs... Think Duckworth was boozed the night he framed the method.. #Dlmethod..@ICC .... Poor Duck — raghavan nadar (@raghavan234) July 9, 2019

Duckworth-Lewis is a very appropriate name for the shi*ty stern method. Its DUCK-WORTH #duckworth #duckworthlewis #INDvsNZ — Ranjan Pattnaik (@talk2srp) July 9, 2019

Duckworth Lewis should be Worth Duck 0 in Modern Cricket. Someone should come up with a better alternative or equation at least. Disgusting Method !! #INDvsNZ #CWC19⁠ ⁠ #CricbuzzLIVE #Rain #DuckworthLewis — (@ayusingh7) July 9, 2019

One day I may understand Einstein's theory of relativity but not sure about duck worth and Lewis method. #NZvIND — shaik imran (@notshaik) July 9, 2019

Bloody hell. NZ had 10 wickets too when they started & they had 50 overs... This Duckworth Lewis method worths not more than a Duck.. — Nitin Suryan (@suryan_nitin) July 9, 2019

During my 12th I remember one of the differential equations question to calculate by duck worth Lewis method ....want to find that book #IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19 — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) June 16, 2019

Crazy Duckworth Lewis Rules !! NZ won't even get to score 237 in 50 Overs if they play full quota, but DL target is 237 in 46 Overs. @BCCI @ICC. Game has evolved. Move on using new methods. Why not try VJD method. https://t.co/GxX5Ik6LhO — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) July 9, 2019

Just having a quick look at the calculations needed in DLS method. #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/DbEUImcqxk — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 9, 2019