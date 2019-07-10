Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
4-min read

'Worth Not More Than a Duck': Fans Vent on Twitter As DLS Method Risks India's World Cup Campaign

With the mist and mizzle at Old Trafford throwing the game into a overhaul on Tuesday, the India vs New Zeland match will continue on the reserve day. But, if it continues to rain even on Wednesday then the DLS method will come into play.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Worth Not More Than a Duck': Fans Vent on Twitter As DLS Method Risks India's World Cup Campaign
With the mist and mizzle at Old Trafford throwing the game into a overhaul on Tuesday, the India vs New Zeland match will continue on the reserve day. But, if it continues to rain even on Wednesday then the DLS method will come into play.
Loading...

After 40 days and 41 matches of frayed nerves, tear-jerking setbacks and a draining test of endurance for fans, the World Cup finally reached the really good bit -- the knockout stages. However, this peak of emotions was washed over ruthlessly after rains once again interrupted the game.

The much awaited semifinal between India and New Zealand was brought to a screeching halt after a heavy drizzle lashed Old Trafford at the far end of the Kiwi innings on Tuesday.

Covers were pulled over the fields and heavy rain continued to heavy the hearts of spectators as the weather refused to significantly improve.

At 2pm local time and 6:30 PM in India, with 3.5 overs of the New Zealand innings left, it began to rain at Old Trafford and it continued for four hours, whereupon the umpires had no alternative but to bring the players back on the reserve day, that is Wednesday morning to complete the match. New Zealand was 211/5 after 46.1 overs.

But if there is one thing that has come to be more unwelcomed than the English weather and the evening gloom this World Cup, it is the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, which has turned the washout into more than a matter of dampened spirits for Indian fans.

When a match is interrupted by inclement weather, and one or both teams do not get their full quota of overs, an outcome has to be reached in the time available after resumption of play.

What any calculation is doing is trying to adjust a target score according to the reduction in overs based on an estimate.

What the ICC has tried to do is arrive at a formula that takes into account as many parameters as possible and properly reflects the efforts of both teams. The DLS method, which has been updated a few times, is generally considered the most accurate system used in international cricket. However, Indian fans are in complete disagreement of this dictum.

With the mist and mizzle at Old Trafford throwing the game into a overhaul on Tuesday, the India vs New Zealand match will continue on the reserve day. But, if it continues to rain even on Wednesday then the DLS method will come into play. This would mean a heavy reduction of overs for team India.

The unexpected angle that runs the risk of jeopardizing India’s glorious world cup campaign till now has left fans frustrated, who have taken to Twitter to vent about the unfairness of the whole thing.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram