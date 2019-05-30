Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Indian Fans Defend Pakistan Captain Who Was Trolled for Wearing Traditional Outfit During Royal Meet

It is the twenty first century and shaming someone for their choice of attire is no longer cool. So what if Amhed chose to wear his national outfit?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Fans Defend Pakistan Captain Who Was Trolled for Wearing Traditional Outfit During Royal Meet
It is the twenty first century and shaming someone for their choice of attire is no longer cool. So what if Amhed chose to wear his national outfit?
Loading...
All ten captains of the teams partaking in ICC World Cup 2019 met Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday just before the grand Opening Ceremony. They looked dapper and can be seen dressed in their best formal attire. However, the Pakistani captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, chose a different alternative. He opted for a traditional outfit coupled with the team blazer.

Naturally, a lot of fans from Pakistan felt proud and asserted that Ahmed was upholding his homeland's culture and heritage by donning traditional garments while meeting the Queen, especially since every other captain was dressed uniformly in western formal clothes.












However, there were some who raised a hue and cry about how Ahmed had broken official protocol or had failed to maintain decorum. Topping the list was columnist Tarek Fateh whose tweet has stirred quite a controversy.

He tweeted, "Captains of #Cricket playing nations competing 4 the #CricketWorldCup had a photoshoot with the Queen. Guess who came dressed in his pyjamas? None other than the #Pakistan captain (back row, left)."



He later added in another tweet, "Every other captain, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, SouthAfrica, NewZealand, West Indies & Zimbabwe is smartly turned out in jacket & tie, but no, not the Pakistani. No sir, not him. I’m surprised he didn’t come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume."





It is the twenty first century and shaming someone for their choice of attire is no longer cool. So what if Amhed chose to wear his national outfit? Desi Twitter feels the same. As soon as Fateh tweeted, several Indian fans came to the skipper's rescue and defended him:

























As many Indians commented, there is absolutely nothing in wearing the national outfit. If he is comfortable in it, then how does it even make a difference?
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram