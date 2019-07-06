Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Like Uncle Like Nephew: Imam-ul-Haq's Bizarre Dismissal Against Bangladesh Has Reminded Fans of Inzamam-ul-Haq's Antics

Imam-ul-Haq may have scored a fine century for Pakistan, but was given out hit-wicket soon after.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
Imam Ul Haq plays a shot against Bangladesh. (Twitter/ Cricket World Cup)
Imam Ul Haq plays a shot against Bangladesh. (Twitter/ Cricket World Cup)
With the decree that went something like “Thou shalt need to bowl Bangladesh out for seven runs or fewer to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup” dictating their campaign, it was rather practical of Pakistan to settle for a win rather than chasing the nigh-on impossible dream.

By beating Bangladesh they finished at 11 points, the same as New Zealand, only to miss out on net run rate. If they had done slightly better against West Indies and Australia, the story would have been different for Pakistan.

Pakistan had already survived the opening hazard before the start of play as Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat. Losing the toss and bowling would have put Pakistan out before the game began.

They set their sights on simply winning the game, with a target built around an urgent partnership between Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam and some late hitting from Imad Wasim.

Imam-ul-Haq may have scored a fine century for Pakistan, but was given out hit-wicket soon after. Pakistani fans were particularly put off with Imam throwing his wicket away at a crucial moment– with many declaring him – as one of the biggest disappointment this season.

However, in the process, fans also spotted an uncanny similarity in his dismissal by trading on the stumps, with that of uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former cricketing legend and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team.

