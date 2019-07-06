With the decree that went something like “Thou shalt need to bowl Bangladesh out for seven runs or fewer to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup” dictating their campaign, it was rather practical of Pakistan to settle for a win rather than chasing the nigh-on impossible dream.

By beating Bangladesh they finished at 11 points, the same as New Zealand, only to miss out on net run rate. If they had done slightly better against West Indies and Australia, the story would have been different for Pakistan.

Pakistan had already survived the opening hazard before the start of play as Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat. Losing the toss and bowling would have put Pakistan out before the game began.

They set their sights on simply winning the game, with a target built around an urgent partnership between Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam and some late hitting from Imad Wasim.

Imam-ul-Haq may have scored a fine century for Pakistan, but was given out hit-wicket soon after. Pakistani fans were particularly put off with Imam throwing his wicket away at a crucial moment– with many declaring him – as one of the biggest disappointment this season.

Pakistan's disappointments at the #CWC19:Sarfaraz AhmedImam ul HaqFakhar ZamamMohammed HafeezShoaib MalikHasan AliWith so many misfiring players it was always going to be tough for Pakistan to challenge the best teams of the world on the biggest stage. — Muhammad Noman (@Nomancricket29) July 3, 2019

However, in the process, fans also spotted an uncanny similarity in his dismissal by trading on the stumps, with that of uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former cricketing legend and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team.

Imam-ul-Haq just stepped on his wicket which leads to the inevitable mention of his uncle: Inzamam-ul-Haq. A name which, for over 25 years, I’ve not heard without my brain singing it to the tune of “On Ilkla Moor Baht 'at”. You're welcome. #PAKvBAN — Jane Walker (@janedoubleyou) July 5, 2019

Imam ul haq is a true relative of Inzamam ul haq. #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/BTz8W8zPv7 — Mini lama (@Mini_lama_2) July 5, 2019