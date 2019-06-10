Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Mauka Mauka Ad is Back With Father’s Day Twist for India Pakistan Match, Fans Say Grow Up Star Sports

As expected, the ad mocks Pakistan's dismal record against India in ICC events.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mauka Mauka Ad is Back With Father’s Day Twist for India Pakistan Match, Fans Say Grow Up Star Sports
A grab from the Mauka Mauka ad.
Loading...

India’s next challenge at the World Cup will be the imposing New Zealand side, but all eyes are already on next Sunday, when Virat Kohli’s men will take on Pakistan. Sentiments during a high-stakes India-Pakistan match always run high, but this time round, the stakes will be much higher because of the diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours.

To build the hype, broadcaster Star Sports skipped promoting the India’s match with the Kiwis and jumped straight to the Pakistan clash. To build more hype surrounding it, it has brought back the ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad that had gone viral during the 2015 World Cup and given it a Father’s Day twist for June 16, when Father’s Day is celebrated all across the World.

As expected, the ad mocks Pakistan's dismal record against India in ICC events, with Pakistan failing to win a single match against the Men in Blue in World Cups so far.

The video shows actor Vikas Malhotra, who plays the Pakistani son remembering his father's words on how one should keep trying and never give up. The Indian fan in the ad uses the opportunity to take the 'baap' dig on the Pakistani fan.

Watch the ad here:

The viral Mauka Mauka ads had gained immense popularity last time around, but fans across the border had naturally not found it funny. But this time around, some India fans too have were unimpressed and found it to be in bad taste.

Some also reminded the channel that a similar campaign had backfired during the Champions Trophy of 2017, when India was soundly defeated by Pakistan in the final.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram