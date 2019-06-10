Mauka Mauka Ad is Back With Father’s Day Twist for India Pakistan Match, Fans Say Grow Up Star Sports

India’s next challenge at the World Cup will be the imposing New Zealand side, but all eyes are already on next Sunday, when Virat Kohli’s men will take on Pakistan. Sentiments during a high-stakes India-Pakistan match always run high, but this time round, the stakes will be much higher because of the diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours.

To build the hype, broadcaster Star Sports skipped promoting the India’s match with the Kiwis and jumped straight to the Pakistan clash. To build more hype surrounding it, it has brought back the ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad that had gone viral during the 2015 World Cup and given it a Father’s Day twist for June 16, when Father’s Day is celebrated all across the World.

As expected, the ad mocks Pakistan's dismal record against India in ICC events, with Pakistan failing to win a single match against the Men in Blue in World Cups so far.

The video shows actor Vikas Malhotra, who plays the Pakistani son remembering his father's words on how one should keep trying and never give up. The Indian fan in the ad uses the opportunity to take the 'baap' dig on the Pakistani fan.

Watch the ad here:

This #FathersDay, watch an ICC #CWC19 match jo dekh ke bas bol sakte hain, “baap re baap!” 😉 Catch #INDvPAK in the race for the #CricketKaCrown, LIVE on June 16th, only on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/Apo3R8QrbO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 9, 2019

The viral Mauka Mauka ads had gained immense popularity last time around, but fans across the border had naturally not found it funny. But this time around, some India fans too have were unimpressed and found it to be in bad taste.

Mauka mauka was ok but this is too much cricket is a gentleman's game pls let it be🙏🙏 — Gagandeep singh (@singhgagan01) June 9, 2019

Can we stop with these patronising ads? It is a freaking tournament FFS — Neerja Gogoi (@TypoMantri) June 9, 2019

Sorry but this ad is in bad taste. Take sport as a sport only... Why stooping to such low level of thinking!! — Nishit Joshi 🇮🇳 (@nijoshi) June 9, 2019

Literally speaking this add is too low class. Not expected this from star sports. One need to understand its just a sport and anything can hapoen on a given day. #dissapointed. — Sahil choudhary🇮🇳 (@Sahilch09921549) June 9, 2019

Sorry, a big fan of star sports creativity,, but that baap-beta pun is in bad taste!! Better things could be planned!! Not in favour of this!! — Anshul Vinodiya🎬 (@vinodiya_anshul) June 9, 2019

Please we dont need promos like these. Stop making promos on the Father Son thing, its gotten old and it is disrespectful. — Romsha 🇮🇳 (@kohlischarms) June 10, 2019

Some also reminded the channel that a similar campaign had backfired during the Champions Trophy of 2017, when India was soundly defeated by Pakistan in the final.