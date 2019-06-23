Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it

An aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had Twitter rollicking all over after he posted a photo on the micro-blogging site and captioned it as "PM Imran Khan 1969" – a picture of Sachin Tendulkar.

Naeem ul Haque, special assistant to Mr Khan, was trolled soon after his post went viral. With Pandora’s Box of mischief split wide open, memes washed social media aplenty and produced hilarious results.

PM Imran Khan 1969 pic.twitter.com/uiivAOfszs — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 21, 2019

And before we even knew it, the Haque’s post has collected more than 700 retweets and close to 7,000 likes.

One user posted a photo of Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi and said it was former Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar. Yet another user posted the viral photo of a disappointed Pakistan cricket fan and captioned it saying it was former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs.

Saeed anwar pic.twitter.com/KUDY3wYKvw — Fauxy R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) June 22, 2019

Shoaib akhtar 😭 pic.twitter.com/rm4yXULw0w — Fauxy R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) June 22, 2019

Paresh Rawal 1972 pic.twitter.com/KAtGu2w6y1 — Kaustubh Sinha (@kaustubh__sinha) June 22, 2019

Inzamam Ul Haq pic.twitter.com/hsBDoa3N31 — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 22, 2019

Herschelle Gibbs commiserates Daan Van Bunge after hitting him for 36 in an over at the 2007 World Cup pic.twitter.com/j26Oz2t3lU — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) June 22, 2019

PM Narendra Damodardas Modi 1968 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/HNo0ZQjiaG — Kaajal Rawat (@boski_kajal) June 22, 2019

Imran Khan, who was the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, had led his team to the country's only Cricket World Cup win in 1992.

However, ever since he has been elected Prime Minister, Khan turned into a butt of many jokes for making a series of gaffes on many occasions.

For instance, a few days back he put up an inspirational quote on Twitter and attributed it to Lebanese writer and poet Kahlil Gibran. The original quote however was by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

He was trolled once again earlier this month for “breaking protocol" when he met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Summit.

In a video widely shared on Twitter, Khan was seen speaking to the Saudi King's interpreter, and then walking off before the message could be translated, leaving the Saudi King awkwardly standing alone. He was severely criticised, both by his countrymen and citizens of Saudi Arabia, for apparently disrespecting the king.