Pakistan's Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli's Record in World Cup Clash Against New Zealand

Babar Azam crossed the 3,000-run mark in his 68th innings, finishing behind only South Africa's Hashim Amla who took 57 innings. The Indian skipper on his part took 75 innings to cross the 3000-runs mark.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
Pakistan's Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli's Record in World Cup Clash Against New Zealand
File photo of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.
Pakistan vs New Zealand's bout at Birmingham during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament saw Pakistan's Babar Azam score a brilliant century to help his team to a comfortable six-wicket win over their opponents. With his unbeaten 101, Azam became the second fastest batsman to 3,000 ODI runs, beating Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Azam crossed the 3,000-run mark in his 68th innings, finishing behind only South Africa’s Hashim Amla who took 57 innings. The Indian skipper on his part took 75 innings to cross the 3000-runs mark.

Taking to Twitter, Cricket World Cup highlighted the feat, writing, "3,000 ODI runs for Babar Azam. Only Hashim Amla has reached the landmark in fewer innings."

West Indies great Vivian Richards comes at the third spot as he had taken 69 innings to amass 3,000 ODI runs.

He is followed by West Indies' CG Greenidge (72) and South Africa's Gary Kirsten (72).

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan too is on the list at the sixth spot as he reached the milestone in 72 innings.

Interestingly, according to Cricket World Cup, Babar Azam's hundred was also Pakistan's first Cricket World Cup century scored by a non-opening batsman since 1987.

With Wednesday's win, Pakistan has moved up to the sixth spot with seven points from seven games. They need to win their remaining two matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh for having any chance to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing tournament.

