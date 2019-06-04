Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

‘Their Captain is Irish’: Sunil Gavaskar Trolls England for Importing ‘Rest of the World’ Players

Gavaskar, despite the dig, praised the England team and said they are the favourites for the title, despite the shock loss to Pakistan

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
‘Their Captain is Irish’: Sunil Gavaskar Trolls England for Importing ‘Rest of the World’ Players
File photo of Sunil Gavaskar (Twitter)
England’s habit of fielding players not born in the country was trolled by former India Captain Sunil Gavaskar as he dubbed the team ‘rest of the world’ side for its non-English players.

Known for his strong opinions, Gavaskar said, “England have played 6 to 7 cricketers. Their captain is Irish... Jofra Archer came from the West Indies a few years ago".

Eoin Morgan, the England captain, was born in Ireland and made his international debut for the country, but he made the shift to the England team once he got the opportunity.

Jofra Archer came to England from the Caribbean just a few years before and he found his way into the England World Cup squad after his impressive showings in the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, star batsman Kevin Pietersen, who was born in South Africa, was perhaps the most famous import in the English team.

Gavaskar, despite the dig, praised the England team and said they are the favourites for the title, despite the shock loss to Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Mirroring the opinions expressed by India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday, he said he expects India to face England in the final of the World Cup.

India will start its tournament on Wednesday against South Africa. He said the only worry for India is the fifth bowling option.

