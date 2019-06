TikTok’s New Challenge Proves #CricketWorldCup Fever Has Gripped Fans All Over

If there's one thing that gets Indians going, apart from politics, it's cricket. Indians may not see eye to eye on a lot of things, but when it comes to the World Cup - there's only one cry resounding from every gully, from every nook and corner of the country - "Ek cup aur. Bring the cup back home, Team India."Since the inaugural match on May 30, our eyes have been glued to the screens. Although India hasn't made its entry into the tournament yet, we're sure the men in blue are all geared up to set the field on fire.Let's not forget, Indians top the chart when it comes to going the extra mile to show their love for the game. And of course, what better platform than TikTok to show off their dance/cricket skills?Yes, you heard that right.Some cricket fans have been combining cricket and dance on TikTok to express their enthusiasm for the ongoing tournament.#CricketWorldCup is the number one trend on TikTok app right now with over 98,000 videos. The mutual love for the game has been uniting fans from different parts of India on one platform.Check out some of these videos:Maybe Kohli and his team can take a cue from them?There's a reason why Indians are called kings of jugaad!I'm sure Ben Stokes would agree that this guy did it better!Bollywood, are you listening?Turns out, TikTok has launched a new challenge with the same hashtag, which encourages users to share videos expressing what the game means to them. Winners of the challenge will apparently get a chance to watch India play live in England, according to reports.Here's the thing. These videos may be hilarious, and some might even ridicule them. But think about it, the cricket fever is here and it has gripped fans from all over. There's a reason why they say that cricket runs in our blood, and the reason is THIS.