Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

What Happens When Cricket Meets Dance? TikTok’s New Challenge Lets Fans Show off Skills

Indians top the chart when it comes to going the extra mile to show their love for the game. And of course, what better platform than TikTok to show off their dance/cricket skills?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
What Happens When Cricket Meets Dance? TikTok’s New Challenge Lets Fans Show off Skills
Indians top the chart when it comes to going the extra mile to show their love for the game. And of course, what better platform than TikTok to show off their dance/cricket skills?
Loading...
If there's one thing that gets Indians going, apart from politics, it's cricket. Indians may not see eye to eye on a lot of things, but when it comes to the World Cup - there's only one cry resounding from every gully, from every nook and corner of the country - "Ek cup aur. Bring the cup back home, Team India."

Since the inaugural match on May 30, our eyes have been glued to the screens. Although India hasn't made its entry into the tournament yet, we're sure the men in blue are all geared up to set the field on fire.

Let's not forget, Indians top the chart when it comes to going the extra mile to show their love for the game. And of course, what better platform than TikTok to show off their dance/cricket skills?

Yes, you heard that right.

Some cricket fans have been combining cricket and dance on TikTok to express their enthusiasm for the ongoing tournament.

#CricketWorldCup is the number one trend on TikTok app right now with over 98,000 videos. The mutual love for the game has been uniting fans from different parts of India on one platform.

Check out some of these videos:



Maybe Kohli and his team can take a cue from them?



There's a reason why Indians are called kings of jugaad!



I'm sure Ben Stokes would agree that this guy did it better!



Bollywood, are you listening?



Turns out, TikTok has launched a new challenge with the same hashtag, which encourages users to share videos expressing what the game means to them. Winners of the challenge will apparently get a chance to watch India play live in England, according to reports.

Here's the thing. These videos may be hilarious, and some might even ridicule them. But think about it, the cricket fever is here and it has gripped fans from all over. There's a reason why they say that cricket runs in our blood, and the reason is THIS.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram