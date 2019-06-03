What Happens When Cricket Meets Dance? TikTok’s New Challenge Lets Fans Show off Skills

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
What Happens When Cricket Meets Dance? TikTok’s New Challenge Lets Fans Show off Skills
Indians top the chart when it comes to going the extra mile to show their love for the game. And of course, what better platform than TikTok to show off their dance/cricket skills?
Indians top the chart when it comes to going the extra mile to show their love for the game. And of course, what better platform than TikTok to show off their dance/cricket skills?
Loading...
If there's one thing that gets Indians going, apart from politics, it's cricket. Indians may not see eye to eye on a lot of things, but when it comes to the World Cup - there's only one cry resounding from every gully, from every nook and corner of the country - "Ek cup aur. Bring the cup back home, Team India."
Since the inaugural match on May 30, our eyes have been glued to the screens. Although India hasn't made its entry into the tournament yet, we're sure the men in blue are all geared up to set the field on fire.
Let's not forget, Indians top the chart when it comes to going the extra mile to show their love for the game. And of course, what better platform than TikTok to show off their dance/cricket skills?
Yes, you heard that right.
Some cricket fans have been combining cricket and dance on TikTok to express their enthusiasm for the ongoing tournament.
#CricketWorldCup is the number one trend on TikTok app right now with over 98,000 videos. The mutual love for the game has been uniting fans from different parts of India on one platform.
Check out some of these videos:
Maybe Kohli and his team can take a cue from them?
There's a reason why Indians are called kings of jugaad!
I'm sure Ben Stokes would agree that this guy did it better!
Bollywood, are you listening?
Turns out, TikTok has launched a new challenge with the same hashtag, which encourages users to share videos expressing what the game means to them. Winners of the challenge will apparently get a chance to watch India play live in England, according to reports.
Here's the thing. These videos may be hilarious, and some might even ridicule them. But think about it, the cricket fever is here and it has gripped fans from all over. There's a reason why they say that cricket runs in our blood, and the reason is THIS.
Since the inaugural match on May 30, our eyes have been glued to the screens. Although India hasn't made its entry into the tournament yet, we're sure the men in blue are all geared up to set the field on fire.
Let's not forget, Indians top the chart when it comes to going the extra mile to show their love for the game. And of course, what better platform than TikTok to show off their dance/cricket skills?
Yes, you heard that right.
Some cricket fans have been combining cricket and dance on TikTok to express their enthusiasm for the ongoing tournament.
#CricketWorldCup is the number one trend on TikTok app right now with over 98,000 videos. The mutual love for the game has been uniting fans from different parts of India on one platform.
Check out some of these videos:
Maybe Kohli and his team can take a cue from them?
There's a reason why Indians are called kings of jugaad!
I'm sure Ben Stokes would agree that this guy did it better!
Bollywood, are you listening?
Turns out, TikTok has launched a new challenge with the same hashtag, which encourages users to share videos expressing what the game means to them. Winners of the challenge will apparently get a chance to watch India play live in England, according to reports.
Here's the thing. These videos may be hilarious, and some might even ridicule them. But think about it, the cricket fever is here and it has gripped fans from all over. There's a reason why they say that cricket runs in our blood, and the reason is THIS.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
Thursday 30 May , 2019 Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- He Taught Me to be Happy: Ankita Remembers the Day She Met Milind Soman & Fell for Him
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Pic of Boney Kapoor, Sridevi; See Here
- Xiaomi Mi TV And TCL See Strong Growth, to Stabilise Declining TV Shipments in Q1 2019
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results