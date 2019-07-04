Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Fans Rush to Ravindra Jadeja's Aid, Troll Sanjay Manjrekar for 'Verbal Diarrhea' After Twitter Spat

Fans on Twitter immediately rushed to Jadeja’s side and soon enough, started to lead a campaign against Manjrekar that demanded his ouster from commentary for good.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fans Rush to Ravindra Jadeja's Aid, Troll Sanjay Manjrekar for 'Verbal Diarrhea' After Twitter Spat
File photo of Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credit: AFP)
Loading...

Twitter’s extreme disliking for cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is no secret. But the verbal spat between him and Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja that took place on Wednesday has been a new low in his non-existent popularity levels, if one is to go by Twitter trends.

Manjrekar is being incessantly trolled and criticized for doing the shoddiest job ever, when it comes to match commentary, with scores of people accusing him for being biased towards certain players.

Adding to this, people now have extended support to Jadeja in huge numbers and condemned Manjrekar’s moronic and biased tattle about cricketers.

The spat ensued amidst the high of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 when Manjrekar, true to his habit, made a comment on all-rounder Jadeja’s performance.

Jadeja, who is a part of the Indian squad at the World Cup, has not yet played a game but has been used as a fielding subsitute at various junctures and even pulled off a spectacular catch against England.

In the match against England, Kuldeep Yadav was smacked for 72 runs in his 10 overs while Yuzvendra Chahal leaked 88 runs - his spell becoming the most expensive spin spell in a World Cup match.

On being asked, whether Team India should think of getting in someone like Jadeja after the wrist spinners' smacking, Manjrekar called Jadeja a "bits and pieces" cricketer.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner.

Now Jadeja, it seems, took Manjrekar's comment to heart and slammed Manjrekar saying he has played for India in far more matches than him.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect ppl (people) who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea," Jadeja tweeted.

His comments clearly did not go too well with people. Fans on Twitter immediately rushed to Jadeja’s side and soon enough, started to lead a campaign against Manjrekar that demanded his ouster from commentary for good.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram