Fans Rush to Ravindra Jadeja's Aid, Troll Sanjay Manjrekar for 'Verbal Diarrhea' After Twitter Spat
Fans on Twitter immediately rushed to Jadeja’s side and soon enough, started to lead a campaign against Manjrekar that demanded his ouster from commentary for good.
File photo of Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credit: AFP)
Twitter’s extreme disliking for cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is no secret. But the verbal spat between him and Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja that took place on Wednesday has been a new low in his non-existent popularity levels, if one is to go by Twitter trends.
Manjrekar is being incessantly trolled and criticized for doing the shoddiest job ever, when it comes to match commentary, with scores of people accusing him for being biased towards certain players.
Adding to this, people now have extended support to Jadeja in huge numbers and condemned Manjrekar’s moronic and biased tattle about cricketers.
The spat ensued amidst the high of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 when Manjrekar, true to his habit, made a comment on all-rounder Jadeja’s performance.
Jadeja, who is a part of the Indian squad at the World Cup, has not yet played a game but has been used as a fielding subsitute at various junctures and even pulled off a spectacular catch against England.
In the match against England, Kuldeep Yadav was smacked for 72 runs in his 10 overs while Yuzvendra Chahal leaked 88 runs - his spell becoming the most expensive spin spell in a World Cup match.
On being asked, whether Team India should think of getting in someone like Jadeja after the wrist spinners' smacking, Manjrekar called Jadeja a "bits and pieces" cricketer.
"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner.
Now Jadeja, it seems, took Manjrekar's comment to heart and slammed Manjrekar saying he has played for India in far more matches than him.
"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect ppl (people) who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea," Jadeja tweeted.
His comments clearly did not go too well with people. Fans on Twitter immediately rushed to Jadeja’s side and soon enough, started to lead a campaign against Manjrekar that demanded his ouster from commentary for good.
Someone had to say it. Salute! https://t.co/OaKTv8m8Of— Vivek (@vivx) July 3, 2019
I haven’t played cricket in my apartment but i’m with you Jaddu. For some reason i’m very happy with your tweet. https://t.co/gtOiqCXSkc— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) July 3, 2019
FINALLY! About time the players start getting vocal about @sanjaymanjrekar's commentary. https://t.co/oImz1WMS5j— Sripad (@falsewinger) July 3, 2019
He said it! #ThankYouSirJadeja https://t.co/TO1pyPYaL4— Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) July 3, 2019
Some tweet that by @imjadeja - but he has only echoed the sentiments of millions of cricket and #Dhoni fans !! Some thing had to give way and I reckon @sanjaymanjrekar can just tone down a little bit with his views on air ! Once ok, twice alright ... Not Everytime #Sanjay— Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) July 3, 2019
We've won 6 out of 7 games but the fans still look for what's wrong when there is NOTHING wrong! #teamindia is on a roll! We are 2 matches away from being Champs. No need to get our knickers in a knot and @sanjaymanjrekar leave #Dhoni the f*** alone #CWC19— Vin Sinners (@vinsinners) July 3, 2019
you not alone bro— Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) July 3, 2019
Out of the park!! https://t.co/3FeorLw0vW— Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) July 3, 2019
@sanjaymanjrekar is also counting the matches he commentates on for @StarSportsIndia as part of his international career.Someone should count the number of Dot Balls where he couldn’t score a run! It’s time cricketers of repute / standing call out this nonsense by commentators. https://t.co/DtK6gPbj5a— Nivedith Alva (@nivedithalva) July 3, 2019
Nail on the head brother. Someone get this Sanjay Manjrekar out of the comm box - someone who couldnt even play well when he was there is trying to talk sense to everyone. Irritating https://t.co/ZrCg3YU2Tw— Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) July 3, 2019
Replace Dhoni with Pant,Replace Shastri with Dhoni,Replace Manjrekar with Shastri,Replace Stumps with Manjrekar..And keep Jadeja at point as a fielder!#manjrekar— SamirParandkar (@parandkarsamir) July 3, 2019
To be fare leave Jadeja's glorious career aside, #Jaddu's contributions as a substitute fielder is greater than #manjrekar's entire cricketing career.@imjadeja@sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/smqynFub0D— TheShielder (@TShielder) July 3, 2019
If @StarSportsIndia can publish the commentary schedule of #Manjrekar, it will be very helpful for everyone. They can claim this under "Corporate Social Responsibility" #INDvsBAN— Krishna (@wanttounderstnd) July 2, 2019
Indian Cricket fans to @imjadeja after today's tweet#manjrekar #jadeja pic.twitter.com/EyvMrxEn6B— saptarshi indu (@MemerMonk) July 3, 2019
Jadeja to India fans about #manjrekar commentary: pic.twitter.com/qeVzqw5A8p— Ankit sajwan (@imankitsajwan) July 3, 2019
