Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

'England Won World Cup, New Zealand Won Hearts': Teary-eyed Indians Throng Twitter With Tributes for Kiwis

The heart crushing defeat of the Kiwis, the original gentlemen of the tournament, has broken many hearts around the world. Incidentally, a lot of them are Indians.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'England Won World Cup, New Zealand Won Hearts': Teary-eyed Indians Throng Twitter With Tributes for Kiwis
New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks dejected after England win the World Cup (Action Images via Reuters)
Loading...

Sunday’s mind-numbing clash between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s was also a game between two teams who had not won the World Cup title in 44 years – obviously it wasn’t going to be easy.

In the end of a tie, and the first ever super-over in the history of World Cup and many frayed nerves later, England won. And so did New Zealand, just differently.

The heart crushing defeat of the Kiwis, the original gentlemen of the tournament, has broken many hearts around the world. Incidentally, a lot of them are Indians.

The support that has poured in favour of Kane Williamson and New Zealand from India has been unprecedented. It was not a stretch (going by tweets and social media posts) to say that the fans back home badly wanted the BlackCaps to emerge victorious in the final clash.

As many posts from the Indian communtity suggests, it's the skipper Kane Williamson's cool, calm, and collected attitude in crunch games is what makes the New Zealand favourites, at least in India. His sportsmanship along with the team's stunning all-round display on the field has made the team the tournament favourite and the final an “India + New Zealand vs England” affair.

Notwithstanding the fact that England truly deserved a win that was a result of a sincerely-fought match, Indians were left devastated. Fans have been frantically tweeting messages in support of New Zealand, expressing their anger, sadness, frustration, love and gratitude all at once.

Many passionate ones are not ready to believe that New Zealand’s defeat was an outcome of a fair and square game and have resorted to blaming ICC for its skewered rules.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram