'England Won World Cup, New Zealand Won Hearts': Teary-eyed Indians Throng Twitter With Tributes for Kiwis

Sunday’s mind-numbing clash between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s was also a game between two teams who had not won the World Cup title in 44 years – obviously it wasn’t going to be easy.

In the end of a tie, and the first ever super-over in the history of World Cup and many frayed nerves later, England won. And so did New Zealand, just differently.

The heart crushing defeat of the Kiwis, the original gentlemen of the tournament, has broken many hearts around the world. Incidentally, a lot of them are Indians.

The support that has poured in favour of Kane Williamson and New Zealand from India has been unprecedented. It was not a stretch (going by tweets and social media posts) to say that the fans back home badly wanted the BlackCaps to emerge victorious in the final clash.

As many posts from the Indian communtity suggests, it's the skipper Kane Williamson's cool, calm, and collected attitude in crunch games is what makes the New Zealand favourites, at least in India. His sportsmanship along with the team's stunning all-round display on the field has made the team the tournament favourite and the final an “India + New Zealand vs England” affair.

Notwithstanding the fact that England truly deserved a win that was a result of a sincerely-fought match, Indians were left devastated. Fans have been frantically tweeting messages in support of New Zealand, expressing their anger, sadness, frustration, love and gratitude all at once.

Many passionate ones are not ready to believe that New Zealand’s defeat was an outcome of a fair and square game and have resorted to blaming ICC for its skewered rules.

#ICCRules England won by poor ICC rules and luck. New Zealand won billion Hearts. pic.twitter.com/zct9mDDQwb — prabhuGanesan (@prabhuitb) July 15, 2019

Cup with England. World with New Zealand. — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) July 15, 2019

New Zealand deserve champion they hit more six than England why ICC consider boundary if higher value six rather than boundary. ????#ICCRules — Punithavendan (@Punithavendan2) July 15, 2019

England is a winner because of stupid fuckin rules.. New Zealand is a true winner — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

Why cant world cup be simply shared by England and New Zealand instead of going through this super over which makes little sense. — M K Venu (@mkvenu1) July 14, 2019