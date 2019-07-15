'England Won World Cup, New Zealand Won Hearts': Teary-eyed Indians Throng Twitter With Tributes for Kiwis
The heart crushing defeat of the Kiwis, the original gentlemen of the tournament, has broken many hearts around the world. Incidentally, a lot of them are Indians.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks dejected after England win the World Cup (Action Images via Reuters)
Sunday’s mind-numbing clash between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s was also a game between two teams who had not won the World Cup title in 44 years – obviously it wasn’t going to be easy.
In the end of a tie, and the first ever super-over in the history of World Cup and many frayed nerves later, England won. And so did New Zealand, just differently.
The heart crushing defeat of the Kiwis, the original gentlemen of the tournament, has broken many hearts around the world. Incidentally, a lot of them are Indians.
The support that has poured in favour of Kane Williamson and New Zealand from India has been unprecedented. It was not a stretch (going by tweets and social media posts) to say that the fans back home badly wanted the BlackCaps to emerge victorious in the final clash.
As many posts from the Indian communtity suggests, it's the skipper Kane Williamson's cool, calm, and collected attitude in crunch games is what makes the New Zealand favourites, at least in India. His sportsmanship along with the team's stunning all-round display on the field has made the team the tournament favourite and the final an “India + New Zealand vs England” affair.
Notwithstanding the fact that England truly deserved a win that was a result of a sincerely-fought match, Indians were left devastated. Fans have been frantically tweeting messages in support of New Zealand, expressing their anger, sadness, frustration, love and gratitude all at once.
Many passionate ones are not ready to believe that New Zealand’s defeat was an outcome of a fair and square game and have resorted to blaming ICC for its skewered rules.
#ICCRules England won by poor ICC rules and luck. New Zealand won billion Hearts. pic.twitter.com/zct9mDDQwb— prabhuGanesan (@prabhuitb) July 15, 2019
England wons World Cup 🏆New Zealand wons World's heart ❤#CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/0wJTAM2RCZ— Deep Singha (@deepforhimself) July 14, 2019
#Karma is boomerang..#CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ England won by Rules...🏆New Zealand won by hearts...❤️ pic.twitter.com/n94re1uBru— SaThiSh (@iamKSathish) July 15, 2019
Cup with England. World with New Zealand.— Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) July 15, 2019
New Zealand deserve champion they hit more six than England why ICC consider boundary if higher value six rather than boundary. ????#ICCRules— Punithavendan (@Punithavendan2) July 15, 2019
England won by Rules ! Newzealand won by Hearts ! #CWC19 #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/HHs0BpycLk— fazila junejo🌸 (@JunejoFazila) July 14, 2019
England is a winner because of stupid fuckin rules.. New Zealand is a true winner— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019
Why cant world cup be simply shared by England and New Zealand instead of going through this super over which makes little sense.— M K Venu (@mkvenu1) July 14, 2019
England were favorites even before the #CWC19 started. But New Zealand gave their heart out & kept the fighting spirit alive till the last ball.England won the World Cup, New Zealand won the hearts of cricket fans. Hard luck but well played #BlackCaps 👏👍 #ENGvsNZ #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/KWDdirtRfb— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 14, 2019
Also Watch
-
Rishikesh's Iconic 'Lakshman Jhula' Closed Down After 90 Years, Deemed Unsafe and Beyond Repair
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Your Handwriting Can Reveal A Lot About Your Personality
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jofra Archer Had Predicted the Super Over Outcome in World Cup Final 6 Years Ago. Here's Proof.
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares How Continuous Use of Prosthetics Gets Tiring for Actors
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Redmi 6A For Rs 6,199 Now, But Why Not Buy a Redmi 7A at Rs 5,999 Instead?
- Chandrayaan-2 : A Cost Comparison With Other Moon Missions
- ICC World Cup Final | Umpiring in Focus as Dharmasena & Erasmus Make Errors