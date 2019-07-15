'Kids, Don't Take up Sports': Jimmy Neesham's Heartbreaking Message Post World Cup Defeat

And so it was. England hoisted their maiden World Cup trophy after they defeated New Zealand at Lord’s in the most swash-buckling game of margins in the history of cricket.

It is true, that somehow England could celebrate victory – an astonishing one – yet, no sane cricket fan in ground or anywhere else could conclude that New Zealand deserved to lose.

The heartbreak for the Kiwis is unimaginable, losing despite the match and the super-over ending in a tie, is hardly a loss one can come in terms with. While, everyone has their ways of coping, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who literally had New Zealand’s World Cup fate in the palm of his hands when he came out to bat in the super over, has not tried concealing his sadness.

A crestfallen Neesham, known for the whiff of humour to his words, especially on Twitter, took to the microblogging website and asked children to not take up sports. He recommended baking, saying that it would allow kids to die at 60 “really fat and happy”.

Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

Neesham first tweeted congratulating England, and saying that he hoped to not remember the last half hour of the World Cup finals over the next decade:

That hurts. Hopefully there’s a day or two over the next decade where I don’t think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket , well deserved. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 14, 2019

In another tweet, Neesham also thanked his fans for the support:

Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn’t deliver what you so badly wanted. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

However, in most replies, people told Neesham how proud they were of the New Zealand squad and what it had achieved. A lot of people from India too have come out to extend their support and love to Neesham and the team:

SHUT UP!!! You all were amazing. Not even a kiwi but still so proud — (@rainzarry) July 15, 2019

Sorry it had to end like this, the blackcaps specially your leader williamson is an inspiration for cricket lovers world over, you guys are nothing less than true champions. — Musa (@MusaNV18) July 15, 2019

No Jimmy no. Come on. You guys are our heroes (and likely younger than us). You won more hearts than all bakers combined (unless you count the cholesterol). — Suhel Banerjee (@suhel) July 15, 2019

You are literally one of the best things about watching and covering cricket. If kids take cues from you, the game’s future is in such good hands. Keep doing you — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 15, 2019

Also, if you were anywhere nearby I'd bake you your favorite cheescake. — Jayne with a Y (@jaynefrances63) July 15, 2019

You guys are an inspiration. The passion, the camaraderie, the culture and the leadership that NZ shown is something my kids will aspire for. If there is any such thing as losing with dignity then, we just learnt the very new meaning of dignity. #ChinUpKiwis — Vaquas Alvi (@VaquasAlvi_) July 15, 2019

You guys are Champion. Don't be harsh on yourself. This #CWC19 would be remembered for bad umpiring, pathetic rules. It seems like #ICC already choose the winner before tournament. Love from — Taniya Vashisth (@DrTaniyavashist) July 15, 2019

Damn now I'm crying again — Emma Beale (@EmmaBeale1) July 15, 2019

U guys are fighter man..Salute!!India wasn’t there so was supporting u all..N I don’t know I would have been that hyped up!!Never saw such a matchThank u for taking up sports n for playing that way.. — Shreshtha Singh Chauhan (@Shresht08505635) July 15, 2019

Heartfelt commiserations to you and the boys. It’s going to hurt for a very long time. — Jonathan Northall (@jnorthall) July 15, 2019