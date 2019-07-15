Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid's Comical Exit Before World Cup Champagne Ceremony is All You Need to See
Twitter has spotted an unmistakably comical moment from the World Cup ceremony that has something to do with champagne and England's Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.
Adil Rashid and Moin Ali at the trophy ceremony after England won the World Cup.
The thrilling climax of the World Cup final that ended with England winning their first ever World Cup has sent players and fans into paroxysms of delight.
The victory by the never-seen-before margin based on ‘boundaries scored’ came after England and New Zealand were tied at the end of their respective 50 over innings and a penalty shootout-style super over also failed to separate them.
Thousands of fans in the home of cricket spilled to the streets under clear blue skies and celebrated the historic feat with great aplomb. And while the general mood of Britain when Eoin Morgan and his team hoisted the World Cup trophy, is hard to put in words, others on Twitter have spotted an unmistakably comical moment from the trophy ceremony that might just make your day.
As the azure of team England huddled to hoist the World Cup trophy they rightfully now hold claim to, customary bottles of champagne were pulled out to commence celebrations.
But for the team’s two Muslim players Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, the sight of champagne was a cause of alarm, since Islam prohibits the consumption of alcohol.
As soon as the duo set their eyes on the cork of the bottle about to be popped opened and sprayed around, they ran away.
Yes, they ran away. The entire incident was captured on camera, with Ali and Rashid seen exchanging worried glances at each other and dashing out of the frame right before the champagne was sprayed open.
The two cricketers exited the frame momentarily and joined their team again once the champagne celebrations were over.
Omg I’m laughing so much Pree Moeen Ali & Rashids facial reaction to the champagne celebration! Real Muslim brothers! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hydv5qXLKN— Haider Ali (@HaiderAkhtar1) July 14, 2019
Their expressions and unexpected, comical exit from the camera screen has left viewers in splits. Others respected the gesture.
Love this— AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) July 14, 2019
I love these two— Haider Ali (@HaiderAkhtar1) July 14, 2019
Funny thing is, how hard it is, to believe that some people just don't drink!— aaeyshah (@aaeyshah) July 14, 2019
Brilliant, wonderful to see so many different cultures supporting the #England team today, cricket is far more representative of how we all get along day to day than media would have you believe.— Philip Turner (@oscars_vinyl) July 14, 2019
They are the true Muslims sticking to their beliefs.— Mukaram ♡ (@Mukaram_Says) July 15, 2019
That's absolutely class like!— The Geordie Boot Boy (@BootGeordie) July 14, 2019
The World Cup 2019 final became the first-ever ODI match in history to go into the Super Over and England became the world champions in men's cricket for the 1st time after a dramatic Super Over finish.
