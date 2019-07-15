Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid's Comical Exit Before World Cup Champagne Ceremony is All You Need to See

Twitter has spotted an unmistakably comical moment from the World Cup ceremony that has something to do with champagne and England's Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid's Comical Exit Before World Cup Champagne Ceremony is All You Need to See
Adil Rashid and Moin Ali at the trophy ceremony after England won the World Cup.
Loading...

The thrilling climax of the World Cup final that ended with England winning their first ever World Cup has sent players and fans into paroxysms of delight.

The victory by the never-seen-before margin based on ‘boundaries scored’ came after England and New Zealand were tied at the end of their respective 50 over innings and a penalty shootout-style super over also failed to separate them.

Thousands of fans in the home of cricket spilled to the streets under clear blue skies and celebrated the historic feat with great aplomb. And while the general mood of Britain when Eoin Morgan and his team hoisted the World Cup trophy, is hard to put in words, others on Twitter have spotted an unmistakably comical moment from the trophy ceremony that might just make your day.

As the azure of team England huddled to hoist the World Cup trophy they rightfully now hold claim to, customary bottles of champagne were pulled out to commence celebrations.

But for the team’s two Muslim players Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, the sight of champagne was a cause of alarm, since Islam prohibits the consumption of alcohol.

As soon as the duo set their eyes on the cork of the bottle about to be popped opened and sprayed around, they ran away.

Yes, they ran away. The entire incident was captured on camera, with Ali and Rashid seen exchanging worried glances at each other and dashing out of the frame right before the champagne was sprayed open.

The two cricketers exited the frame momentarily and joined their team again once the champagne celebrations were over.

Their expressions and unexpected, comical exit from the camera screen has left viewers in splits. Others respected the gesture.

The World Cup 2019 final became the first-ever ODI match in history to go into the Super Over and England became the world champions in men's cricket for the 1st time after a dramatic Super Over finish.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram