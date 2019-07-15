In the end of the most astonishing, mind-numbing, preposterous World Cup final, England somehow, emerged victorious for the first time ever, and became the champions of the world.

The game see-sawed to the point that it made some giddy, and its New Zealand who can accept the outcome with the grace that they showed, after the game slipped out of their hands in a super over – the first the World Cup has seen.

England needed 9 runs from the final three balls when a twist that very few bright scriptwriters could have conceived happened right in front of our eyes.

Stokes heaved again and the ball sped to midwicket. Martin Guptill swooped and sent it back to the wicketkeeper’s end to which Stokes was sprinting to complete a second run. He dived desperately for safety; the ball struck his bat and was consequently redirected towards the pavilion.

It impacted the equation to the extent that the heart-stopping contest stretched to the Super Over and eventually the hosts lifted their maiden World Cup trophy.

In these circumstances the principle is that the batsmen should not run, which was observed by the two England players. But once the ball had crossed the boundary the umpires had no alternative but to signal that six runs have been scored.

"It was a shame that the ball hit Stokes' bat, but I just hope it doesn't happen in moments like that. I don't wish to nitpick, just hope it never happens in such moments ever again," Williamson said.

"The NZ side showed a great amount of heart to get us to this point, but it just wasn't meant to be. The guys are shattered at the moment - it is devastating. It's pretty tough to swallow at this stage. But a fantastic effort from our guys," said the skipper.

Stokes later apologised to New Zealand for that lucky unintentional touch.

"In the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four - I apologized to Kane for that."

For fans, the moment was a long-deadly roller-coaster ride packed in a matter of seconds. Nobody could believe their eyes. Spectators channeled their disbelief on Twitter and reacted in all ways possible. Many have said that they cannot possibly believe that the deflection by Stokes wasn’t intentional.

I for one need anatomic evidence that @benstokes38 does not have eyes at the back of his head.#EngvNZL #overthrowsix pic.twitter.com/VKio6Xmt8q — Subhojit Roy (@Roy_Lab_Thinks) July 14, 2019

On pure competence & quality of play, #NZ deserved 2win but luck favoured #eng. turning point was was those 2+ 4 total six runs yielded in overthrow over towards match end, which put #eng back in reckoning. Prior to that they had lost the match. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 14, 2019

yeah catch was also turning point but that was hit by batsman thats okay but overthrow hit with bat and run for boundary was bad decsion it could be neutral by cancelling the ball and throw that may go for six or miss but that could be much better decision — waseem raja (@waseemraja351) July 14, 2019

Boundary line six, Diving overthrow and 2 ties in a matter of 20 mins.. What a script?! Unbelievable Final.. #CWC19Final — Deep Chandan (@Deep_chandan91) July 14, 2019

luck totally went with England today. i mean that catch from boult missed by a second and went for six. the very next ball you get extra 4 runs for the overthrow. even the super over was a tie. but in the end.. — ɑeɡoη (@ItsOnkarx) July 14, 2019

Destiny was on English side today. First the catch that converted into six, then 4 runs for overthrow & in the last, ICC rules bending in favor of #England (More Boudaries & Match is urs). Well played Kiwis, you guys won our hearts. #champions #CWC19 #ENGvsNZ — Abu of Dragons🍤 (@PTITiger_) July 14, 2019

That overthrow will haunt for a generation! Like the last bowl six off chetan sharma for our generation — Ranajay Ghosh (@ranajayghosh) July 14, 2019

That overthrow six is the craziest thing I’ve seen.#CWC19Final — Churail_wali_thoughts (@ChurailW) July 14, 2019

Poor luck kiwis! That Boult drop went for six and that never seen before six of the overthrow!!! Unlucky! #NZvsENG #ENGvsNZ #CricketWorldCup2019 #CWCFINAL — PRADEEP (@_pradeept) July 14, 2019

Give it to New Zealand ....They deserve this.Common England u cant have a six on overthrow.Give it to New Zealand......England is allout.#CWC19 #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ My heart is in my mouth. — KAKU (@VIVEK2904_) July 14, 2019

Unbelievable overthrow, catch turned six and then #superover.#ICCWC2019 final dram is still ON. What a final. — Mahesh Gidwani (@m_gidwani) July 14, 2019

The step on boundary six. The bat touch overthrow. England are so lucky. — Nihari (@NihariFan) July 14, 2019

Williamson, who was adjudged the player of the tournament for scoring 578 runs and for his brilliant captaincy, said they were a few runs short.

"We thought runs on the board - we would have liked 10-20 more. But in a World Cup final this was a competitive total. The bowlers really put the batsmen under pressure. It had to go down to the last ball, and then the last ball of the next little match, but a great match all round."

"There were so many moments that could've gone either way, but congratulations to England - they've had an incredible campaign and they deserve it."

Winning skipper Eoin Morgan acknowledged the brave brand of cricket New Zealand displayed throughout the tournament.

"I'd like to commiserate Kane and his team. The example that they lead is hugely commendable to him and his team," he said.

Morgan then appreciated the batting efforts of his colleagues Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

"On a tough wicket where everyone found it tough to score, Buttler and Stokes put together a partnership, and I thought that would take us deep, and it did. This has been a four-year- journey - and we find it hard to play on wickets like that. To get over the line today means the world to us."

"Full credit to the two boys who went out for the superover, given that they were there most recently. Archer just improves every time he goes out there. Really incredible - everyone in the changeroom today, Willey, Billings, whoever missed out on the squad - I'd like to mention them too."

Man of the match Ben Stokes, who had tears in his eyes after England completed the win, was lost for words.

"All the hardwork that's gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn't getting away. It's fantastic, the lads, the family, and the support, it's just been incredible," he said.