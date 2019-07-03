Take the pledge to vote

'Watch Game on Mute': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar for 'Biased Commentary' in India vs Bangladesh

People particularly blew their top when Sanjay Manjrekar accused Mahendra Singh Dhoni of not being “adventurous enough” and kept criticising him during the showdown against Bangladesh.

July 3, 2019
'Watch Game on Mute': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar for 'Biased Commentary' in India vs Bangladesh
File photo of Sanjay Manjrekar
Overcoming a morale-denting defeat by England, India stormed back in the World Cup with a victory on Bangladesh to secure a berth in the semi-finals.

Despite looking impressive and coming close on many occasions, Bangladesh on the other hand, are out of the tournament.

They came close against India too at Edgbaston, but fell short of 29 runs in a chase of 315.

Truly, things might have been so different had Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal not dropped a chance at deep midwicket off Mustafizur Rahman when Rohit Sharma was on nine, who then went on to make 104 during a 180-run opening with KL Rahul.

Rohit Sharma’s fourth century of the tournament, a feat that makes him the leading run scorer with 544, was the key to India’s win and even the unfaltering Shakib al Hasan could not save his team from elimination.

Bumrah and Sharma once again emerged as favourites, Dhoni in some scale was trolled this time too and the Indian skipper Virat Kohli was fiery as always. And while picking favourites has been easy when it comes to the Indian team, fans didn’t have a hard time identifying who they don’t like, either.

It is Sanjay Manjerekar.

The former Indian cricketer’s image of a ‘veteran commentator’ is sure to be virulently rejected by cricket loyalists, who've simply had enough of him.

Manjrekar is being incessantly trolled and criticized for doing the shoddiest job ever, when it comes to match commentary, with scores of people accusing him for being biased towards certain players.

His condescending rants and extremely critical remarks on the team have not gone too well with fans either, who were quick to remind him of his own playing record ,which at best can be summarized as tolerable.

People particularly blew their top when Manjrekar accused Mahendra Singh Dhoni of not being “adventurous enough” and kept criticising him during the showdown against Bangladesh. He was slammed heavily for this.

In fact, the netizens even started a petition to remove him from the commentary panel. Sanjay tweeted on MS Dhoni’s batting and he said that the former Indian captain was not very adventurous in pressure situations.

“Here’s something interesting about Dhoni -. 41 off 87 balls v spin this WC. But in the warm-up games 69 off 56 balls v spin. That tells me it’s mental too. He does not put his wicket on the line as much in the big games. #ICCCWC2019,” read his tweet.

It wasn't just the common cricket fans who reacted to Manjrekar this but even celebs like actor Siddharth and cricketers like Shreevats Goswami complained about him. Soon #SanjayManjrekar was one of the top trends on Twitter. Some were so fraught of the cacophony that they actually put the match on mute:

Others were just as scathing:

