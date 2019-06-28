Shami, Virat Kohli Mock Cottrell's Salute Celebration After Sending West Indies Marching Out of World Cup

As India tested and teased the West Indies side before completely tearing into it, Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, and Shledon Cottrell were some of the few disappointments that handed the blue-head their win on the hot grounds of Old Trafford on Thursday.

Cottrell, the West Indies pacer has earned earned quite a few fans in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 with his electric performances and an equally worthy celebration. His iconic celebratory march and salute has gone viral in particular and had also given rise to an imitation game on the internet.

Cottrell’s salute-and-march celebration is a tribute to his country’s armed forces. He had trained with the Jamaican Army for six months and had picked up his trademark move at that time.

However, as the pacer failed to conjure any reasons to celebrate anything on Old Trafford on Thursday, it was the jubilant man of the moment, Mohammad Shami, who tried to mock Cottrell’s trademark march after the West Indies No. 10 was dismissed.

Shami had been dismissed for a duck by Cottrell earlier in the India innings.

As Cottrell was walking off after being adjudged to have been caught lbw by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 30th over of the Windies innings, Shami raised his right arm in salute and mimicked Cottrell’s march – seemingly telling him to march back to the pavilion.

Later, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was also seen imitating the signature Cottrell march as the Carribbean side folded for a total score of 143.

While most of the Indian fans were left rollicking when Shami broke into a march, there were a few who considered the act to be disrespectful to Cottrell’s country.