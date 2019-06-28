'What Does a Bowler Need to do?' Twitter Pours Ire as Kohli Gets Man of Match Over Shami

India’s hawk-eyed gaze on the World Cup remained unwavering once again, this time at the expense of West Indies’, who they crushed and crashed out of the tournament in Old Trafford on Thursday.

It might have been the peak for Virat Kohli. His brutal blue-thighed glory boys’ pitiless treatment on West Indies has gained India the superior status of being the unbeaten ones and peaked their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

As the West Indies struggled to play their last faltering hand, it was the Indian bowling trinity that once again managed to nullify the spoils of yet another middling batting performance. Kohli provided the necessary gusto when required to restore momentum, and whizzed boundaries here and there.

But it was Mohammad Shami who shone brightest as he smashed the Indies order by snatching four and Bumrah was practically impossible to dodge, as always.

But the most arresting realisation was that when Kohli reached 72 in the match he had complied 20,000 ODI runs so much faster than any other batsman in the history of the game, outstripping even Sachin Tendulkar.

The Indian skipper, who with time has become the master of completing the equation that balances risk and reward, was suitably then declared the Man of the Match.

However, not everyone thought of Kohli as the Suitable Boy.

Crowning him so turned out to be rather controversial, with scores of people rooting for Shami and saying that it should've been him who got the title.

In the space of a week, Shami has gone from a backup option to hat-trick taking match-turner. In the space of six balls on Thursday, Shami let the West Indians know that their World Cup was over. The Gayle wicket in particular was a breakthrough. Shami at the moment is irreplaceable.

He has bowled less than 17 overs in this World Cup, and still among the Indian bowlers, he has the best economy rate, and the best strike rate, with four wickets from each game.

So when he was denied an honour he has earned to the brim for the second time in succession, fans and cricket loyalists blew their top. The disappointment echoed from all sides and has only grown shriller with time. Social media is flooded with disapproving tweets, with some accusing ICC of being bias and unfair.

There is a simple case for arguing that Kohli qualifies as the greatest ODI batsman ever because of the speed with which he has reached five figures. But then some would argue that a regular man as Shami showed his inhuman scale on Old Trafford and deserves fair recognition if nothing else.

Mohd Shami has missed out on being MoM for the second time in a row, but has sealed his place for his third match in the WC methinks. Quite superb again today — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 27, 2019

What does Md. Shami need to do to get the MoM award? Two consecutive 4-fors including a hattrick in one and two very crucial wickets in another, and still ignored! — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) June 27, 2019

Virat is MoM. On any other day, I'd be thrilled. But, Shami deserved it today. No? #CWC19 #INDvsWI — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) June 27, 2019

Also, I understand that people feel Mohammed Shami is hard done by at not getting MoM after two consecutive four-wicket hauls.But remember, for Kohli, this was his fourth consecutive half-century, and he too has no MoMs till this one. #INDvWI — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) June 27, 2019