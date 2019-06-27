After a long and painful week of being cruelly harrowed and unfairly shamed, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has managed to silence all haters by leading his team to an incredible win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

A resurgent Pakistan’s prowess on the field was obvious. Babar Azam and Haris Sohail’s searing partnership became the ice to Shaheen Afridi’s fire, who ripped the New Zealand batting order apart early in the game.

Ahmed himself, who recently faced all kinds of abuse with some going as far as calling him a “fat pig”, put a lid on all the mouths by diving for a stellar one-handed catch behind the stumps to get Taylor. The man who once yawned and sat back to let the game drift, was now aggressive, agile and continuously on his toes.

However, while all this was tangible, what the scorecards did not show was the obvious pressure under which Pakistan was playing. In face of all the scouring criticism and unforgiving hate, it was obviously not easy.

Ahmed admitted that the happenings of the past week, and particularly the viral video in which a “fan” calls him a fat pig, took a heavy toll on him and his family.

Speaking to ICC World Cup presenter Zainab Abbas said, “I found my wife crying and upset after she saw the video. However, I consoled her and kept a positive attitude.”

🇵🇰 captain @SarfarazA_54, in a disarmingly honest chat with our insider @ZAbbasOfficial, admits that fan reactions after the loss to India hurt him, but thanks those who stood by him and his team.#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/f6Q8yBeBgu — ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2019

He also admitted that the viral memes and the vitriolic campaign led against him after the team’s defeat against India had a deep psychological impact. “Had earlier teams faced the kind of criticism that we are facing, they would have realised how much these things hurt us. Now, there is social media. People write, comment and say whatever they like. These incidents affect the psychology of the players, he said.

He and other players were also pilloried for dining out with their families and accused of leading an unhealthy lifestyle that had cost them successive matches at the World Cup.

Addressing this, the Pakistan skipper said, "Criticise us on our game, that's not an issue, but don't abuse us. Their families get affected. If someone is hitting, then pushing anyone that's not good. Our fans are emotional and these same people lift us when we win. But if they feel sad on a defeat we also feel the same way.”

However, it seemed like all this bitterness was put to rest for the best on Sunday, when Sarafaz and his boys sent the Proteas hurtling out of the World Cup and once again became the true Comeback Kid of cricket. The unison between the fans and the team had been instantaneous and Ahmed was also seen giving autographs after the game.

Not just that, but a video of Ahmed doing the hard yards at the Lords Cricket ground all by himself before the showdown against South Africa, has further melted hearts. In the viral footage, the skipper can be seen running one lap after the other all alone.

People shared the video on Twitter and elsewhere, praising him for his indomitable spirit. Fans were also quick to turn over a new leaf and extol sincere apologies to him for their brutish treatment.

A picture of a fan, who brought the banner of "Sarfaraz We Are Sorry", to the Pakistan vs South Africa match is also doing rounds on social media. Social media was also flooded with apologies to him.