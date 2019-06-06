‘No Mercy’: Sehwag Uses Jasprit Bumrah’s Heartwarming IPL Gesture to Troll Quinton de Kock
Jasprit Bumrah consoles Quinton De Kock during the IPL.
Former India batsman Virender Sehwag, known for his Twitter smarts, once again came up with a hilarious take on India’s victory over South Africa at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday as he lauded the performance of Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma.
Bumrah's fiery opening spell had pegged South Africa back right from the start as he took the wickets of Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, who is his Mumbai Indians teammate in the Indian Premier League.
Sehwag shared a picture of Bumrah and De Kock from the IPL when Bumrah had consoled the South African wicketkeeper after he conceded four byes in his final over when MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings were very close to chasing the target.
Seeing the wicketkeeper distressed, the 25-year old Bumrah had comforted him with a hug. The image was highly lauded by fans for Bumrah’s excellent gesture
“23 days ago some mercy and amazing gesture for DeKock, but today no mercy. Jasprit Bumrah, what a spell,” Sehwag tweeted along with the photo.
23 days ago some mercy and amazing gesture for DeKock, but today no mercy . JaspritBumrah, what a spell #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/I1nvvkHC8u— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019
Bumrah was unplayable on his World Cup debut. He launched an offensive against South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock and he won before the two even got time to set their eye in. He got the edge off both Amla and de Kock collected at the slips. De Kock scored just 10 runs off 17 balls.
