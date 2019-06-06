Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

‘No Mercy’: Sehwag Uses Jasprit Bumrah’s Heartwarming IPL Gesture to Troll Quinton de Kock

Bumrah's fiery opening spell had pegged South Africa back right from the start as he took the wickets of Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, who is his Mumbai Indians teammate in the IPL.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘No Mercy’: Sehwag Uses Jasprit Bumrah’s Heartwarming IPL Gesture to Troll Quinton de Kock
Jasprit Bumrah consoles Quinton De Kock during the IPL.
Loading...

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag, known for his Twitter smarts, once again came up with a hilarious take on India’s victory over South Africa at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday as he lauded the performance of Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma.

Bumrah's fiery opening spell had pegged South Africa back right from the start as he took the wickets of Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, who is his Mumbai Indians teammate in the Indian Premier League.

Sehwag shared a picture of Bumrah and De Kock from the IPL when Bumrah had consoled the South African wicketkeeper after he conceded four byes in his final over when MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings were very close to chasing the target.

Seeing the wicketkeeper distressed, the 25-year old Bumrah had comforted him with a hug. The image was highly lauded by fans for Bumrah’s excellent gesture

“23 days ago some mercy and amazing gesture for DeKock, but today no mercy. Jasprit Bumrah, what a spell,” Sehwag tweeted along with the photo.

Bumrah was unplayable on his World Cup debut. He launched an offensive against South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock and he won before the two even got time to set their eye in. He got the edge off both Amla and de Kock collected at the slips. De Kock scored just 10 runs off 17 balls.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram