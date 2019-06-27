This Video of Indian Dancing With Pak Fan After Win Against New Zealand is Warming Hearts on Internet

After being written off brutally, languishing at ninth position with a meek solitary win and being reduced to laughing stock on the way – Pakistan has roared back – and made a dramatic surge towards the semi-finals of the World Cup by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday.

A sea of green roared in support at Edgbaston in an atmosphere that evoked a feeling of a match in Lahore or Karachi. The intensity was of seismic proportions, with suspicions of some sort of sorcery at hand confirmed, as Pakistan continued to repeat the script of the 1992 World Cup win.

It all came down to an unbeaten record-stirring 101 from Babar Azam who, finding an inevitable ally in Haris Sohail, conjured a 126-run fourth-wicket stand to drive Pakistan home with five balls left.

Now with seven points in the bag, and games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh to come, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team look as poised as any to pounce should England fail to chalk up wins from their remaining two games.

The game turned out to be special and incredible in every sense. And turned out to be even more special still, as it managed to, even if it was out of personal reasons in the end, unite India and Pakistan momentarily towards a common goal.

The blue army has come out in support of Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side, the same team they had mocked and severely trolled on June 16, to beat New Zealand in the match being played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Wednesday. And they have a good reason for doing so.

The first and perhaps the most obvious reason why desis are batting for the green warriors is to see teams from both sides of the border battling it out again, this time at the semi-final stage.

Indian fans also wish to see Kane Williamson's New Zealand, who have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, being humbled down. The Kiwi loss would mean the Men in Blue would be the only undefeated team in 2019 World Cup thus far.

So when Pakistan registered the incredible feat of defeating the erstwhile unbeaten New Zealand, happiness and excitement among Indian fans soared to no limits.

Better still is this video of an Indian and Pakistani breaking into a leisurely dance in Birmingham after the latter’s win. While the Pak man sports the national flag wrapped around his neck, fluttering as he jumps in delight, the Indian fan too, joins him and shakes a leg as the traditional dhol plays in the background.

The video is winning hearts on the internet on both sides of the border and the two men have become a sensation and perhaps also, a reflection of the very spirit of cricket as force that unites against all odds.

Pakistan and India fan dancing together after Pakistan’s win in Birmingham. #PakvNZ pic.twitter.com/EHuHW6gtCZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 26, 2019

People are warming up their hearts in plenty to the video, some with humour and some like:

It's great to see people from both nations celebrate at Pakistan's victory. — Ruqayya (@Ruqayya30667400) June 26, 2019

Again England make us one ☝️!!! Haha 😂 — Prince🇮🇳 (@IamNaser32) June 26, 2019

Lovely... — Mohammed Ibrahim Farooqui (@iBM1105) June 26, 2019

I would definitely want Pak to be the champion if not pak then India must do it! — Hafeez Rehman (@maharScorpion) June 26, 2019

Love this gesture from you bro... — Rahul Raj (@IamRahulRaJ1) June 26, 2019