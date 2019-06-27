Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

This Video of Indian Dancing With Pak Fan After Win Against New Zealand is Warming Hearts on Internet

When Pakistan registered the incredible feat of defeating the erstwhile unbeaten New Zealand, happiness and excitement among Indian fans soared to no limits.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Video of Indian Dancing With Pak Fan After Win Against New Zealand is Warming Hearts on Internet
A Pakistani and Indian fan dancing to celebrate win against new Zealand.
Loading...

After being written off brutally, languishing at ninth position with a meek solitary win and being reduced to laughing stock on the way – Pakistan has roared back – and made a dramatic surge towards the semi-finals of the World Cup by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday.

A sea of green roared in support at Edgbaston in an atmosphere that evoked a feeling of a match in Lahore or Karachi. The intensity was of seismic proportions, with suspicions of some sort of sorcery at hand confirmed, as Pakistan continued to repeat the script of the 1992 World Cup win.

It all came down to an unbeaten record-stirring 101 from Babar Azam who, finding an inevitable ally in Haris Sohail, conjured a 126-run fourth-wicket stand to drive Pakistan home with five balls left.

Now with seven points in the bag, and games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh to come, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team look as poised as any to pounce should England fail to chalk up wins from their remaining two games.

The game turned out to be special and incredible in every sense. And turned out to be even more special still, as it managed to, even if it was out of personal reasons in the end, unite India and Pakistan momentarily towards a common goal.

The blue army has come out in support of Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side, the same team they had mocked and severely trolled on June 16, to beat New Zealand in the match being played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Wednesday. And they have a good reason for doing so.

The first and perhaps the most obvious reason why desis are batting for the green warriors is to see teams from both sides of the border battling it out again, this time at the semi-final stage.

Indian fans also wish to see Kane Williamson's New Zealand, who have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, being humbled down. The Kiwi loss would mean the Men in Blue would be the only undefeated team in 2019 World Cup thus far.

So when Pakistan registered the incredible feat of defeating the erstwhile unbeaten New Zealand, happiness and excitement among Indian fans soared to no limits.

Better still is this video of an Indian and Pakistani breaking into a leisurely dance in Birmingham after the latter’s win. While the Pak man sports the national flag wrapped around his neck, fluttering as he jumps in delight, the Indian fan too, joins him and shakes a leg as the traditional dhol plays in the background.

The video is winning hearts on the internet on both sides of the border and the two men have become a sensation and perhaps also, a reflection of the very spirit of cricket as force that unites against all odds.

People are warming up their hearts in plenty to the video, some with humour and some like:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram