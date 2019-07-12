Why the Stands Were Full of Indian Fans During The England-Australia Semi-final

The semi-final at Edgsbaston on Thursday had been loudly billed as one of the biggest matches in the recent history of England cricket. The tickets were a sell-out for weeks, the excitement had been so shrill, one could imagine sticking out their tongue and tasting its electric current in the air.

However, it would be a mistake to think this had anything to do with England’s totemic resurrection this World Cup. Or because anyone thought that the hosts, were about to be pound down Australia on the home soil – let alone the belief that the trophy is up for grabs – England crickets gave up on that dream 20 years ago.

Indians were the reason why the semi-final of Thursday was such a big-hit before it even came into picture. It looked for a while that India was going to be involved in the game, and as a result, fans made sure that each and every ticket that could’ve been snapped was in their pockets.

That was not to be, since South Africa beat Australia in the last league of the game, as a result of which, India climbed to the top of the group and ended up playing New Zealand in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

After India crashed out of the World Cup in a heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand, plunging the conscience of millions of fans into inexplicable mourning, it seemed like Indians had all the more a reason abandon Thursday's titanic clash.

Unexpectedly however, that did not happen. In fact, Indians once again dominated the stands as England took on Australia in the second semi-final, and constituting a majority of the crowd present in the stadium.

At the beginning of the game, around 20% of the seats were empty at Edgbaston, which has a capacity of 25,000. However, the stadium did begin to fill up as the match progressed even as one did still see several empty seats.

The ICC has a resale platform and it has reportedly resold 70000 tickets in this tournament. But the expectation of witnessing gaping, empty spaces of thousands of absentees from the match, clearly turned out to be a far-fetched assumption.

There were many of them, who reportedly failed to resell their tickets on time, but even then, not many Indian seemed to have taken that route in the first place. They just decided to show up. By asserting their unplanned dominance of presence at Edgsbaston, they ended up denying the home crowd the chance to pack the stands to watch England play in a first World Cup semifinal since 1992.

Admittedly, they weren’t their usual jubilant selves, it didn’t feel like the sky was going to cave in any moment against the might of their thunderous cheering. But if we thought that this was an end to India’s presence in the World Cup, we were wrong.

However, English fans have the golden chance now, to catch their teams taking on the Kiwis in the sacred grounds of Lord's at the World Cup final on Sunday. They have waited for 44 years for that.