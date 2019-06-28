Twitter Responds to Third Umpire's 'Controversial' Decision Against Rohit Sharma With Brutal Memes
The third umpire came under scanner after opener Rohit Sharma was adjudged out on Kemar Roach's length delivery in the sixth over of India's innings.
Twitter screenshot.
Indian opener and Hitman Rohit Sharma was a dejected man as he made the early long walk back to the pavilion at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester in a group stage match against West Indies on Thursday.
This was his second consecutive low score in the ongoing World Cup but one that left him parts astonished parts disappointed.
The incident happened on the last delivery of the eventful sixth over bowled by West Indies pacer Kemar Roach. After going for a six and a boundary earlier, Roach responded with a cracker of a length delivery that angled in and sneaked through Sharma's bat and pad and carried to wicket-keeper Shai Hope.
There was a definite noise that was picked up by the stump mic but the on-field umpire, Richard Illingworth, paid no heed to the loud appeals made by the Men in Maroon. Convinced that he was a gonner, West Indies went upstairs for the third umpire Michael Gough to intervene.
The DRS replays that played on the big screen showed a spike on the UltraEdge and with "conclusive evidence" on the footage, the third umpire swiftly overturned the on-field decision and ruled Sharma out.
But was there an edge? Eagle-eyed watchers of the game weren't convinced as they observed a visible gap between the bat and the ball and that the ball had possibly kissed the pad on its way.
That the third umpire "hastily" pressed the red light was met with severe criticism as Sharma's dismissal became a huge topic of discussion on Twitter.
How unlucky you're?Rohit Sharma :#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Aid5bgs7MZ— Sai Swaroop Bedamatta (@swaroop560) June 27, 2019
For once I'm not convinced by that third umpire decision. Rohit Sharma wasn't either.— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 27, 2019
That’s not out. @ImRo45 #INDvsWI #baddecision— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 27, 2019
Did that hit the bat or pad and was it conclusive? @ImRo45 doesn’t think so but the umpire says out and that’s what matters for the West Indies.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) June 27, 2019
That was not out. Clearly.You need conclusive evidence to overturn an onfield decision, which wasn't there.That may change the course of the match now....Shitty umpiring at its best #INDvsWI— Jayesh Kumar Dey (@dey_jayesh) June 27, 2019
#INDvsWIHow can third umpire give decision so fast .Bat and pad were so close , how can he conclude that the ball hit the bat and not pad.#poorumpiring— Anurag (@im_anurag77) June 27, 2019
Rohit sharma has been given out quickly without any conclusive evidence.. there was gap between bal and bat.umpiring standards @ICC 🙏 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/I5bpD13kZz— ROHITism ™ (@ROHITism_) June 27, 2019
When most of the people had a doubt whether Rohit edged or not, Third umpire got the conclusive evidence.... Hmmm— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 27, 2019
That was not out.No conclusive evidence to overturn onfield decisionWorst umpiring at its best #INDvsWI#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/YIu9f1sty8— Rohit Sharma Fan Club (@IamRs45Fc) June 27, 2019
Clearly touched the pad first but might have hit the bat too. But umpire was so quick to give Rohit out, should have looked in slow motion. Even the on field umpire was confused!! pic.twitter.com/pBVXoeTurx— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2019
The 3rd umpire has taken the decision very quickly .If you see in this pic on the right side the shadow of the bat on the ball which can clearly say that the ball is not in contact with the bat but we'll the spikes came in the ultra yes the ball was in contact with the pad. pic.twitter.com/vrIGLznkrw— Pradeep Reddy (@Pradeep62034268) June 27, 2019
Worst decision by third umpire!!#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/lq1Bhh3ayW— Anand Aryan (@anandaryan978) June 27, 2019
Yep, there were memes too. Lots of them.
Wjat 3rd umpire did to Rohit😔 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LsOfv0c2nr— Prachi Das🇮🇳 (@PrachiNotDesai) June 27, 2019
Still a better umpire than the 3rd umpire in today's match #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/6ax2N41M10— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 27, 2019
Exclusive image of today's third umpire. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/2HCwt2Ap8M— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 27, 2019
We are searching tv 3rd umpire #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/VmQ9QKHPFc— Mukesh Amrito (@imkamrito) June 27, 2019
The reaction of on field umpire tells you the story of that run out 😏😣 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/BE8O5fhszK— pinky (@Duchess_Of_Swag) June 27, 2019
That Rohit dismissal #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/xmwDybvOid— TheOtherGuy (@OtherGuyThere) June 27, 2019
After the match today. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/k7E87kFC9Q— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 27, 2019
Third umpire be like #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/TaLXUOJiei— rohit sandhu (@rohitsandhu44) June 27, 2019
#INDvsWI umpire reaction after third umpire given out to rohit .. pic.twitter.com/gIbzcWIjwR— RUDRA RAJU (@Shashank654) June 27, 2019
#INDvsWI #WorldCup2019Third Umpire Before Making Decision Of Rohit Sharma - pic.twitter.com/AhRMwi6rPN— 🇮🇳 🇦 🇷 🇾 🇦 🇳 🇮🇳 (@mr_aryannnn) June 27, 2019
#INDvsWI Indians to third umpire : pic.twitter.com/HMmJ2gh8Iy— Yeh Koi ***** Hai Kya? (@intolerantMonk_) June 27, 2019
Third umpire of today's match condition today:#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/3B3PzEXL6e— Nikiii ✨ (@ApunNiki) June 27, 2019
How 3rd umpire reviewed #RohitSharma wicket ! #INDvWI #WIvIND #TeamIndia #CWC19 #ICCCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/FvRi1UCapO— (@Geetikatuli) June 27, 2019
