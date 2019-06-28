Take the pledge to vote

Twitter Responds to Third Umpire's 'Controversial' Decision Against Rohit Sharma With Brutal Memes

The third umpire came under scanner after opener Rohit Sharma was adjudged out on Kemar Roach's length delivery in the sixth over of India's innings.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
Twitter Responds to Third Umpire's 'Controversial' Decision Against Rohit Sharma With Brutal Memes
Twitter screenshot.
Indian opener and Hitman Rohit Sharma was a dejected man as he made the early long walk back to the pavilion at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester in a group stage match against West Indies on Thursday.

This was his second consecutive low score in the ongoing World Cup but one that left him parts astonished parts disappointed.

The incident happened on the last delivery of the eventful sixth over bowled by West Indies pacer Kemar Roach. After going for a six and a boundary earlier, Roach responded with a cracker of a length delivery that angled in and sneaked through Sharma's bat and pad and carried to wicket-keeper Shai Hope.

There was a definite noise that was picked up by the stump mic but the on-field umpire, Richard Illingworth, paid no heed to the loud appeals made by the Men in Maroon. Convinced that he was a gonner, West Indies went upstairs for the third umpire Michael Gough to intervene.

The DRS replays that played on the big screen showed a spike on the UltraEdge and with "conclusive evidence" on the footage, the third umpire swiftly overturned the on-field decision and ruled Sharma out.

But was there an edge? Eagle-eyed watchers of the game weren't convinced as they observed a visible gap between the bat and the ball and that the ball had possibly kissed the pad on its way.

That the third umpire "hastily" pressed the red light was met with severe criticism as Sharma's dismissal became a huge topic of discussion on Twitter.

Yep, there were memes too. Lots of them.

