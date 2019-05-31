Narendra Modi
‘Childhood in a Single Frame’: Reunion of Indian Cricket’s ‘GST’ Sends Fans on Nostalgia Trip
While Ganguly has been doing a commentary stint for the last few years after hanging up his boots, Thursday marked Tendulkar’s debut with the microphone
Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag reunited in the commentary box during the World Cup opener.
Posting an image of the famous trio while commenting on the World Cup opener between England and South Africa, he captioned it ‘together again’ and accompanied it with another image of the three from their playing days.
Together again !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 30, 2019
🌸 pic.twitter.com/QGR2091DS7
While Ganguly has been doing a commentary stint for the last few years after hanging up his boots, Thursday marked Tendulkar’s debut with the microphone. The trio of Tendulkar, Ganguly and Sehwag formed the core of the team which reached the finals of 2003 World Cup, only to lose to Ricky Ponting's Australia.
The photo, naturally, got the Twitterati talking. Some simply relived the good ol' days, some were reminded of their childhoods, while others got busy captioning the photo.
Lovely snap ...Thank you again for life time memories ... Love the trio— Sachin Tendulkar f© (@Sachin_rt_200) May 30, 2019
@virendersehwag paaji have look #GST we Love GST ... #Ganguly #Sehwag #Tendulkar 😍 pic.twitter.com/210sgEsdkV— 🇮🇳 Anurag Nishad 🇮🇳 (@AnuragN61265128) May 30, 2019
Opening Batting Childhood of Every Cricket Fans— Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳FC (@CrickeTendulkar) May 30, 2019
Retweet If You Grown up Watching Them 😍
Sachin - Sourav - Sehwag🙏 pic.twitter.com/0DazsHlFch
I've stopped following cricket but this gave me goosebumps man.— Manjit Tiwary (@manjittiwary) May 30, 2019
You beauties ❤️❤️😭😭
One Pic - Many Childhood Memories#SachinOpensAgain @sachin_rt @virendersehwag @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/fMC4RRSp34— Sachinist.com (@Sachinist) May 30, 2019
Tendulkar, who compared the experience of his commentary debut to the experience of playing his first match when he was just 16, also invited a lot of reactions. He also posted a photograph with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who is also performing commentary duties in England.
My first experience of commentary🎙! #CWC19 #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/qtizT2OQfJ— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 30, 2019
Three letters ...G O D— Seema Jaswal (@meseemajaswal) May 30, 2019
First match of the Cricket World Cup and already a moment I’ll never forget!
An absolute privilege to speak to @sachin_rt today.
A gentleman, a sporting legend, an icon 🙌🏽 #sachintendulkar #godofcricket #cricket #cwc19 #teamindia pic.twitter.com/f82QXulsml
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
