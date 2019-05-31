Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

‘Childhood in a Single Frame’: Reunion of Indian Cricket’s ‘GST’ Sends Fans on Nostalgia Trip

While Ganguly has been doing a commentary stint for the last few years after hanging up his boots, Thursday marked Tendulkar’s debut with the microphone

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘Childhood in a Single Frame’: Reunion of Indian Cricket’s ‘GST’ Sends Fans on Nostalgia Trip
Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag reunited in the commentary box during the World Cup opener.
Loading...
It's the season of reunions. Former India batsman Virender Sehwag sent Indian fans down memory lane with his tweet on Thursday as he reunited with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and his former Captain Sourav Ganguly in the commentary box during the ICC World Cup 2019.

Posting an image of the famous trio while commenting on the World Cup opener between England and South Africa, he captioned it ‘together again’ and accompanied it with another image of the three from their playing days.




While Ganguly has been doing a commentary stint for the last few years after hanging up his boots, Thursday marked Tendulkar’s debut with the microphone. The trio of Tendulkar, Ganguly and Sehwag formed the core of the team which reached the finals of 2003 World Cup, only to lose to Ricky Ponting's Australia.

The photo, naturally, got the Twitterati talking. Some simply relived the good ol' days, some were reminded of their childhoods, while others got busy captioning the photo.











Tendulkar, who compared the experience of his commentary debut to the experience of playing his first match when he was just 16, also invited a lot of reactions. He also posted a photograph with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who is also performing commentary duties in England.





Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram