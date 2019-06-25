Take the pledge to vote

Sheldon Cottrell Invites Fans to Watch West Indies vs India After Celebration Video Goes Viral

The West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell has earned quite a few fans in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 with his electric performances and an equally worthy celebration.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
File photo of Sheldon Cotrell
Even though West Indies fell short of five runs in the end against New Zealand and registered a heart-breaking defeat, their incredible performance won every heart and respect on both sides .

There was Carlos Brathwaite, who played a fairy-tale of an innings at the end of which he had the most bombastic century the tournament has seen to his name. There was also Sheldon Cottrell, who dazzled once again by picking four wickets, two catches and affecting an unbelievable run-out from his bowling.

The West Indies pacer has earned quite a few fans in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 with his electric performances and an equally worthy celebration. His iconic celebratory march and salute always managing to soar the excitement of fans, has now given rise to an imitation game on the internet.

A video of two such young fans has gone viral on the internet. A little boy and a girl, can be seen replicating Cottrell’s celebratory act on the streets. With a broad grin plastered on their face, they march down a short distance, halt, poise themselves in a resolute salute before suddenly spreading their arms wide open and swooning -- exactly like Cottrell does on the field. We are sure that their highly impressionable minds must’ve learnt the whole thing by heart by now.

The cuteness of the viral footage wasn’t lost to anyone, not even Cottrell.

When the fan who shot the video asked the pacer where he could buy a West Indies jersey with his name behind it from, Cottrell, who usually isn’t active on social media, immeditaley shot off a response and said that he will try to arrange it personally for them.

Not just that, but he also invited them for West Indie’s next World Cup match with India at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The vigil and all-seeing eye of Twitter, which was keeping an eye on the back and forth between Cottrell and the fan burst into praises for his warm gesture, with many hailing him as a 'legend.

