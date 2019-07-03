Ziva Seen Cheering For Dad MS Dhoni and Team India at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva yet hogged the limelight at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Tuesday when India took on Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash. Accompanied by her mother Sakshi, Ziva was seen cheering for her dad and the Men in Blue as they sealed their berth for the semifinals of Cricket World Cup 2019.

In a series of videos and photos shared on Ziva Dhoni's official Instagram account, the 4-year-old can be seen screaming "Go India" with an Indian flag.

In another video, Ziva was seen shouting "Papa" as Dhoni was on the crease with Dinesh Karthik during India's batting innings against Bangladesh.

Though, Dhoni's fans are slightly disappointed with the wicket-keeper-batsman's performance at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but it’s his wife and daughter have always cheered their heart out.

On Tuesday, India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs and qualified for the World Cup 2019 knockout. With 13 points from eight games, India are sitting pretty at the second spot. On Saturday, India will face Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka in their last group stage game at Headingley in Leeds.

With Tuesday’s win, the Men in Blue have made it to three successive World Cup semi-finals. In 2011, they won the tournament and lost to Australia in the semi-finals in 2015.