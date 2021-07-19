Crime Patrol Host Anup Soni Shares Certificate of 'Crime Scene Investigation' Course

Almost every Indian household knows actor Anup Soni. While he is quite a well-known actor in the industry with films like ‘Gangaajal’ and hit TV shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’ in his resume. However, most of his fame comes from Crime Patrol, which is one of the most successfully running TV shows in India that he hosted for years. Such was his grip as the show’s host that many associated the show with his name.

The actor has now added another feather of achievement on his hat after completing a crime scene investigation course. Soni took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

Sharing a photo of the certificate, Soni wrote, “Certificate Course In ‘Crime Scene Investigation.’ During the recent lockdown, I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes, it was extremely challenging, going back to ‘studies of some sort.’ But, a choice that I am proud of."

Soon, fans and followers filled the comments, congratulating Soni on his achievement. One fan wrote, “Super! Now the real investigating officer hosting the show would be icing on the cake," while another wrote, “Wow!! That’s taking your role at crime patrol veryyyy seriously."

According to India Times, Soni quit Crime Patrol in the middle of the fourth season in 2017 due to other work commitments but made a comeback in 2019.

Soni worked with late actor Surekha Sikri for several years in the hit Colors show ‘Balika Vadhu’. After Sikri died due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 75 last week, Sonnii took to Instagram to pay his tribute.

In a post with several photos with Sikri, Soni wrote, “Rest in peace Surekha Ji, thank you for all the teachings, guidance and love

It was an honour to share screen with you for 6 long years…"

