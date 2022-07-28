Crime Petrol: Kerala Man on Two-wheeler Challaned for 'Driving Without Sufficient Fuel'

A motorcycle rider who was charged with the offence of ‘driving without sufficient fuel with passengers’ in Kerala’s Pookkattupady, has given out a clarification on the incident after the picture of his challan went viral. Apparently, he was only fined for driving in the wrong direction and it was only a printing mistake from the police department’s end. The man, who identified as Basil Syam was riding his Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the opposite direction on a one-way road at Pukkatupadi junction to save some time since he was getting late for work. He was then stopped by the Edathala police station officers and a fine was imposed.

Explaining the incident in a Facebook post, he has written that he only took notice of the receipt once he reached his office. After consulting with some lawyers, he realized that there is no offence such as driving with low fuel. He then put the receipt up on his WhatsApp status hoping for useful explanations but later forgot about it.

He woke up the next day to find that his receipt’s picture was posted on an Instagram page along with his phone number, without his consent. He has since then been receiving endless calls and the picture has been doing rounds on many Instagram stories, WhatsApp groups and troll pages.

Basil Syam clarified that it was only a typing error from the officer’s end who would have printed the slip. His bike didn’t run out of petrol and no policeman fined him for that.

Basil also visited the Motor Vehicle Department to enquire about the matter and was told that there is a section which mentions low fuel as an offence but it is not applicable on two-wheelers and private vehicles.

The bike owner has expressed his disapproval towards the whole turn of events. Somebody posting his personal details online led him to receive this un-asked-for publicity. He even claims to have received calls from Punjab and international newspapers.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here