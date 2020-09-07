BUZZ

Cristiano Ronaldo Forgot to Wear a Face Mask in the Stands, But Proved He's Not a Covidiot

Image Credits: Screengrab from Twitter.

Buzz Staff

While we've all grown accustomed to the 'new normal,' the global Covid-19 pandemic has reached its ninth month - with numbers surging across the globe on a daily basis.

Face-masks and social distancing have become the new additions to both our lives and our vocabulary, and nobody is exempt from it!

Even five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, found himself being reprimanded for not wearing a face-mask.

The Juventus superstar, who was ruled out of Portugal's 4-1 win over Croatia after suffering a painful toe infection that looked like it had been caused a bee sting, was spotted in a video without a face mask. The video showed Ronaldo sitting in the stands of the game, maintaining social distance, but without a mask.

One plucky woman, who appears to be a member of staff, however, walked up to him to remind him to put the mask on.

After the woman talks to him, Ronaldo can be seen instantly obliging and putting a surgical mask on.

Many people on Twitter agree - Ronaldo cannot be the exception to the rule, as it would set a bad example that being famous suddenly makes you exempt from everything. The invisible virus doesn't differentiate.

The Nations League holders go up against Sweden next, with Ronaldo remaining a doubt to be fit in time for that game in that timeframe.

