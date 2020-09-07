Cristiano Ronaldo Forgot to Wear a Face Mask in the Stands, But Proved He's Not a Covidiot

While we've all grown accustomed to the 'new normal,' the global Covid-19 pandemic has reached its ninth month - with numbers surging across the globe on a daily basis.

Face-masks and social distancing have become the new additions to both our lives and our vocabulary, and nobody is exempt from it!

Even five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, found himself being reprimanded for not wearing a face-mask.

The Juventus superstar, who was ruled out of Portugal's 4-1 win over Croatia after suffering a painful toe infection that looked like it had been caused a bee sting, was spotted in a video without a face mask. The video showed Ronaldo sitting in the stands of the game, maintaining social distance, but without a mask.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the stands supporting Portugal. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/vmlU8t7UaB — Cristiano Ronaldo (@c_ronaldo7egend) September 5, 2020

One plucky woman, who appears to be a member of staff, however, walked up to him to remind him to put the mask on.

After the woman talks to him, Ronaldo can be seen instantly obliging and putting a surgical mask on.

Ronaldo forgot to wear his mask in the stands tonight and one brave lady wasn't having it 😷 😅🎥: @Esp_Interativopic.twitter.com/O1eNOWII8z — Goal (@goal) September 5, 2020

Many people on Twitter agree - Ronaldo cannot be the exception to the rule, as it would set a bad example that being famous suddenly makes you exempt from everything. The invisible virus doesn't differentiate.

Pure class, puts on the mask and doesn’t complain or cry like they do in Murica. — Regad (@edgarnicus) September 5, 2020

Politely requesting, politely obliging. — Akash Ghosh (@MasterChief1796) September 6, 2020

When people watch this and see that a person like Ronaldo doesn't complain about putting on a mask they will stop complaining and start using masks — Swarik28 (@swarik28) September 5, 2020

Imagine being this lady? "Um excuse me, um Mr. 🐐 can you please put a mask on sir?" (Please don't get me fired). Good to see he was a gentleman and compiled, all the self important "Karens" out here throw a fit and arguably one of the best ever does it no problem 👏🐐 — Jamstep22 (@jamstep22) September 5, 2020

Indeed class, doesn’t put himself above others. — Adrian Gannon (@Rugbyteacher) September 6, 2020

Look at how he respected himself and wore the mask cos he knows the law nd the consequences. Do this with a Nigerian player he'll want to tell you don't you knw who he is and that plays with certain football club abroad.. — Escobar (@nas_najib) September 5, 2020

The Nations League holders go up against Sweden next, with Ronaldo remaining a doubt to be fit in time for that game in that timeframe.