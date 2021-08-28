Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd Return Spurs Memes as Fans Say He is 'Coming Home'

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was announced by the club, emotions understandably ran high among fans of the football star on social media. His return, dubbed as “coming home", took Twitter by storm, with fans celebrating it with memes. “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," the club said in a statement yesterday. ““Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal," the statement added.

While some fans were clearly riding high on emotions, some were quipping on the situation with hilarious memes. Drawing parallels with the new ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ movie to ‘How I Met Your Mother’, Twitter has been seeing it all.

Cristiano Ronaldo is coming back to Manchester United rivals are shaking after making memes about him going to City. pic.twitter.com/1lTJhA1qqo— Elijah Kyama (@ElijahKyama) August 27, 2021

Desi fans, too, weren’t about to stay behind. There was a ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ reference made at one place, and at another, a small argument broke out over someone making fun of a Desi fan using the term “coming home".

This guy is shouting like "RONALDO IS COMING HOME OHHMYHGWWAAD" bhai tu bihar se hai 😭 — Aman (@Humourlessly) August 27, 2021

Earlier, media reports had gone on to say that Manchester City and Ronaldo had agreed personal terms and it was only a matter of time before the Portuguese star would don the City blue. The following memes sum it up.

Thoughts and prayers are with this guy after he burnt his Ronaldo shirt this morning 😭 pic.twitter.com/InUSomnM5M— Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) August 27, 2021

Baldy in the mud….Ronaldo has finally finished his loan spell…#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/Pyk20ozJDX— Megamind (@MegaBro89) August 28, 2021

Check out some of the reactions from Twitter users:

RONALDOOOOO IS COMING HOME 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HqYmrUXCOE— Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) August 27, 2021

Couldn't sleep yesterday cause I kept thinking about Ronaldo going to city. 💔Can't sleep tonight cause Ronaldo's coming home & I can't stop rewatching old videos of him. ❤What a time to be alive! 🤗 #RonaldoIsComingHome pic.twitter.com/kWwmZ59voS— Aish (@aish_ye) August 28, 2021

HE'S COMING HOME, HE'S COMING HOME, TELL THE WORLD HE'S COMING HOME!Welcome back to Old Trafford, Ronaldo ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZPZSXVwaXK— R A R A A U R O R A 🥀 (@aurorasue611) August 28, 2021

For long Manchester United fans have hoped and speculated for a return of their hero Cristiano Ronaldo and on Friday, it finally came true after the club made the announcement that they have reached an agreement to sign Ronaldo from Juventus “subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical." The mere announcement was enough to send the Ronaldo and United fans into a meltdown. Ronaldo is returning to Old Trafford 12 years after he left for Real Madrid in 2009. Ronaldo had spent six seasons with United from 2003-2009, where he won eight major trophies along with the Ballon d’Or in 2008. The Portuguese scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, which was the year when he helped the Red Devils win their last Champions League title.

