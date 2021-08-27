Critically Endangered 'Scrotum Frog' Goes on Display at UK's Chester Zoo

In its effort to raise awareness regarding endangered animals of the planet, England’s Chester Zoo will be displaying a species of frog native to South America which has acquired a rather unfortunate name. The Lake Titicaca frog, native to Bolivia and Peru, happens to be the world's largest aquatic frog. Being an aquaticfrog, this species mostly live underwater at the bottom of lakes where it absorbs oxygen with the help of its saggy folds of excessive skin. This physical trait of the frog has led to it being labelled as the scrotum frog. The zoo is now hosting 20 of these rare amphibians who are being studied by experts whilst studying their behaviour, to try and gather new insights as part of the latest conservation efforts for the amphibian species.

Several factors have contributed in making the Lake Titicaca frog an endangered species, which includes pollution, habitat loss, and hunting. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed the Lake Titicaca frog as critically endangered species, withbetween 50% – 80% estimated as having been lost from the habitat in the last 20 years alone.

To conserve the endangered frog species, Chester Zoo has collaborated with the Cayetano Heredia University in Peru and the Natural History Museum’s Alcide d’Orbigny in Bolivia.The two South American institutions are part of a binational action plan for the conservation of the species, which also happens to be the first time the two countries have come together to attempt to protect the frogs. The plan of the two organisations is focused on securing the future of the lake by promoting sustainable activities for local communities which can further perpetuate recovery of the habitat and management of the wild frog population.

Chester Zoo became the first European zoo to welcome this species of frog which has now established a European population. The zoo sent 130 other frogs to 13 other wildlife areasaround the continent to help prevent total extinction of the frog.

