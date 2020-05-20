Critically Injured Flamingo in Delhi Released into Wild After 2 Weeks of Treatment

Two weeks after being spotted with a critical injury, a Greater Flamingo was treated and released into the wild safely at the end of a joint operation led by the Delhi Zoo and Wildlife SOS on Monday.

The 2.5 years old Greater Flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) was spotted with critical wing injury in South Delhi and was taken to the Delhi Zoo for treatment. The bird was returned to its natural habitat at the Najafgarh wetlands after it recovered, the ANI reported.

In a successful joint operation led by Delhi Zoo and #WildlifeSOS, a Greater Flamingo bird that was found critically injured has been treated by Delhi Zoo and released in the wild. pic.twitter.com/6BTOUNQ5kp — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) May 19, 2020

"Vet team NZP has done a good job with team spirit, providing treatment to the 2.5 years old Greater Flamingo. It's a pleasure to see that the isolated bird was reunited with its family and set free in its natural habitat. More zoos must make sincere efforts to return wildlife to their habitat, as part of their contribution towards conservation," Dr Suneesh Buxy, Director, Delhi Zoo, was quoted as saying.

Generally, the parents feed the Flamingos till they are three years old, "but this bird is old enough to be integrated with a non-natal flock," according to Kartik Satyanarayan, CEO, Wildlife SOS.

Satyanarayan said they wanted the bird to be successfully released in the wild. "Delhi Bird Foundation (DBF) members came to our aid and helped us identify the resident flock of flamingos in Najafgarh Wetlands. This was a challenging situation as the only way to successfully release the bird was by using a boat," he said.

They wanted to integrate the bird back in Okhla where Flamingos are often spotted but the resident flock could not be spotted there.

A resident flock of flamingos was identified at Najafgarh Jheel Wetlands by DBF members.

"Since the flamingo flock was over one kilometre from the bank in the wetlands, there was no road access.