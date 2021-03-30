Croatian Diver Holds his Breath Underwater for Over 24 Minutes, Sets New World Record

There are many record holders in the Guinness World Records (GWR) archives, but few set the bar high not for others to break, but to surpass their own. One such recent world record from the Republic of Croatia is making waves after a daredevil broke his own world record for holding his breath underwater after staying submerged for almost half an hour.

According to a DailyMail report, Budimir Buda Sobat, who is already GWR holder, over the weekend managed to break his own record and in the process set a new one - of 24 minutes and 33 seconds. Sobat’s record breaking feat took place in a swimming pool in the town of Sisak and was conducted under supervision from doctors, reporters and supporters as he completed the record attempt.Prior to attempting to break his own record, Sobat prepared extensively and was inhaling pure oxygen in minutes leading up to the attempt. The 54-year-old former bodybuilder turned to static diving and went on to become one of the world’s top 10 divers before he set his record of 24 plus minutes beneath the water.

The report also mentioned that the world record setting diver, with years of training and conditioning behind him, trained his body to pump oxygenated blood around his body, in particular to his brain, more slowly. Other than breathing techniques, his training also prepared him to control involuntary muscle spasms that occur around 18 minutes beneath the water due to a lack of oxygen. In order to deal with such spams, he counts them as a coping mechanism to help him stay conscious underneath the water surface.

However, due to the pure oxygen intake prior to his attempt, he was able to hold his breath for more than double the current world record time for static diving/apnea, which doesn’t involve additional oxygen. Sobat said he was inspired to break his own record by his daughter Sasa, who has cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy.

In addition to the above, the whole event has a humanitarian part, as Sobat hopes to rebuild the Room of Miracles of the Association of Persons with Disabilities of Sisak-Moslavina County whose premises was destroyed in the earthquake.