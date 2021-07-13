Croatian Sand Artist Creates Geometrical Design Made to Last For Just 'A Few Hours'

To create a great piece of art one does not need complex equipment, and sometimes just sand and a giant spatula is enough. This was proven by Croatian artist Nikola Faller who is the region’s renowned sculptor. Participating at the annual Zen Opuzen art festival in Croatia for the sixth time, Faller drew a giant artwork on the sand by drawing intricate geometrical designs. What was even more unique about the artwork was its transient nature. The pattern drawn on sand would have only lasted a few hours as long the tide was low. Faller drew his artwork at the Delta of Neretva River in the southern European country.

A video of Faller’s artwork was also shared by news agency Reuters on their Twitter handle on Sunday. The video showed an aerial shot of Faller’s sand art that captured the intricacies of his work. In another shot, Faller was seen drawing the pattern onto the wet sand. A resident of Osijek, Faller said in the video that he practices drawing on sand in his hometown as well. The artist mentioned that he is always on the lookout for wet sands when the water level drops, so that he could practice his art. Over the six years of his participation in the Zen Opuzen art festival, Faller said that he has made improvements every year. In the video posted by Reuters, Faller also mentions that he attends the art festival for four to five days every year which means that he manages to make four to five such art pieces. Describing his medium of art, Faller said that the water erases the drawings he makes and the next day he is presented with a clean surface that pushes him to be creative yet again.

WATCH: Croatian sculptor Nikola Faler creates artworks on sand by tracing enormous geometrical designs that last only while the tide is out pic.twitter.com/RXmIXzY2TF— Reuters (@Reuters) July 11, 2021

Faller’s latest artwork was also shared by the official Instagram handle of Zen Opuzen art festival. The series of pictures showed how river water was slowly covering the hexagonal artwork made by Faller.

The sculptor has even drawn patterns on green pastures as pictures from his own Instagram account shows.

