Crocodile Casually Walks on Madhya Pradesh Highway, Video of Reptile's Outing Goes Viral

Courtesy the lockdown, a lot of wild animals could be seen on the roads while humans were advised to stay indoors.

Recently, a crocodile was spotted on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri area. According to a report published in India TV, the 10-feet-long reptile was spotted by a group of villagers who were present around the area.

The locals then informed the forest officials who later rescued the wild animal and released it in a pond.

The video of the incident has been shared on the microblogging site Twitter. In the video, one can see that the traffic is stalled as the giant animal is crossing the road. The reptile came out of the bushes. People present there were seen making videos and clicking pictures of the crocodile.

The video of the incident has been shared by a user named Sandeep Seth. He has also tagged business tycoon Anand Mahindra and Indian Forest Services official Susanta Nanda in the clip.

The video has been liked by people online. A person, who was mind blown by the video, retweeted it saying, “That crocodile is crawling like a boss.”

That crocodile is crawling like a boss. https://t.co/GPrYbFOH34 — utkarsh mishra (@inventutkarsh) August 8, 2020

Another person, who liked the short video quite a bit, wrote ‘Amazing’ while retweeting the post.

Last month, a 7-feet-long crocodile was rescued from the fields of Kelanpur village in Gujarat's Vadodara district and was later handed over to the State Forest Department for rehabilitation.