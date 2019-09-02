Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Crocodile Snatches Fish from Anglers in One of Australia’s ‘Most Dangerous Water Bodies’

In a video that went viral on social media recently, a woman and her partner are seen dragging what seems to be a barramundi fish along the shore after reeling it in from the waters of the popular fishing spot.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Crocodile Snatches Fish from Anglers in One of Australia’s ‘Most Dangerous Water Bodies’
In a video that went viral on social media recently, a woman and her partner are seen dragging what seems to be a barramundi fish along the shore after reeling it in from the waters of the popular fishing spot.
Loading...

Cahills Crossing in Australia’s Kakadu National Park is living up to its reputation of the “one of the most dangerous bodies of water in the country” after a saltwater crocodile stunned a couple of anglers by grabbing their catch off the line.

In a video that went viral on social media recently, a woman and her partner are seen dragging what seems to be a barramundi fish along the shore after reeling it in from the waters of the popular fishing spot.

However, within no time, a crocodile leaps from the water to rip the fish off the line, and send the anglers running for their lives.

In a Facebook post, the Northern Territory Crocodile Conservation and Protection Society called out the couple for their “very poor” behavior and suggested that the incident was staged.

According to a News.com.au report, Cahills Crossing is one of Australia’s most dangerous bodies of water with a survey conducted by park rangers in 2016 showing 120 crocodiles in a 3.7-mile stretch of water.

“A crocodile once decapitated a man there in front of his friends. Yesterday, another man was taken and killed by saltie,” the report says.

Crocodile expert Graham Webb told the news outlet that for every crocodile people can see in the Crossing, there are “10 you can’t.”

Despite the tragedies and evident dangers, many visitors “remain complacent.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram