Crocs Pledges to Donate 10,000 Shoes a Day to Healthcare Workers amid Coronavirus Crisis

Even as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to claim lives and wreak havoc on global economies and healthcare systems, several individuals and organisations have come forth to offer help. And the latest among them is shoe-making brand Crocs, which has pledged to donate 10,000 pairs of shoes a day to healthcare workers in the United States.

The program was recently announced by Crocs CEO Andrew Rees who said that after speaking to healthcare workers and their facilities over the past week, the company realised there was a shortage of shoes. "...they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families," CNN quoted Rees as saying.

The organisation is doing this not just by delivering shipments of crocs to hospitals and healthcare facilities but by allowing healthcare professionals to get their own pair of free shoes by logging on to their official website.

Crocs are a popular brand of footwear that is used across hospitals and healthcare institutions across the US. Made of rubbery, molded, polymer-resin substance that makes it extremely easy to clean and maintain and thus desirable among medical health professionals.

With over 82,000 cases, the number of positive coronavirus patients in the US crossed that of China's, plunging the healthcare system if the country into turmoil with healthcare professions working stretched hours and limited resources to help deal with the crisis. Crocs' decision to help out professionals at such a time may come as a welcome move.



