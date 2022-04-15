Croissant or Samosa? 'Cramosa' Joins Bizarre Food Combo Trend, Twitter Calls it 'Monstrosity'

Fusion food items are currently gaining momentum in India. Fusion food means amalgamating different cuisines together and coming up with one dish. As the demand is increasing, many restaurants have managed to develop unique fusion dishes. However, a few dishes have also been a major miss. With experimenting comes a lot of risks. A recent dish that is going viral is the “Cramosa." Shared by Twitter user Priyal, the dish is an amalgamation of Indian street food Samosa and French breakfast special Croissant. As if this was not enough to shock the netizens, the dish is served with a mint dip, which in India is recognised as the very famous “Pudine ki chutney."

Ever since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 3k likes. As per the Twitter user, the dish was being serves at Costa Coffee, Delhi Airport. “paap lagega yeh sab karne se inko," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “French people need to see this." Here are a few reactions by the netizens.

insane how this small a thing can ruin my day https://t.co/vsbSQqHoye— Ujjwala ✨ (@UjjwalaBassi) April 15, 2022

Samosa but from ICSE board. https://t.co/fP2xlIFlaU— Rahman Sheikh IRTS (@rahmanology) April 15, 2022

“How to make French and Indians mad at the same time” 101 https://t.co/EWpjTpnNfz— Manas Ranjan Kar (@manasrnkar) April 15, 2022

What is this monstrosity https://t.co/4jXAyhc8LY— Shashank Ashtikar (@shashtikar) April 14, 2022

Meanwhile, recently, another fusion dish called “Maggi Pani Puri" went viral. Instant noodle Maggi is the go-to food for people of all age groups. The reason behind its popularity is not just the less time consumed in its preparations, but the versatility it holds against any other food product in the market is remarkable. Every Maggi-lover has a way of making the food special. While some enjoy putting their touch to create a new fusion dish, others do not like experimenting with its original taste. Similarly, pani puri is one of the most loved street foods in India, however, no one really saw Maggi finding its way to gol gappas as a filling.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Mohammed Futurewala, who while sharing the video on Wednesday wrote, “Dealing mid-week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too”. In the 11 second video, a person can be seen swapping the usual potato and chickpeas filling with instant noodles. This is not all. To finish it off, he also added the usual spicy mint water before serving the bizarre combination.

