Crop Circle in Wheat Field in North France Triggers Curiosity, Draws Visitors

A crop circle was still attracting curious visitors on Saturday (July 11) almost a week after it appeared in a field in northern France.

The round pattern of flattened wheat showing a cross at the centre was spotted by a local farmer in Vimy on July 5 and has since brought enthusiasts rushing to the site, some of whom have travelled hundreds of kilometres.

Retired technology teacher Genevieve Piquet was among a dozen visitors walking in the field on Saturday afternoon and had come 70 km from Amiens to experience standing in a crop circle for the first time.

"I can feel a lot of energy in the bit where the wheat is flattened... I think there is maybe a higher intelligence which makes these crop circles," she told Reuters.

She said she believed the cross was a reference to the Knights Templar and to the area's turbulent past -- it was ravaged by fighting in World War One and Vimy contains a Canadian national war memorial.

The farmer who owns the field told local media he had been shocked by the interest in the crop circle, which he said has cost him 200 to 300 metres squared of wheat which was due to be harvested next week.

Some people believe that crop circles are made by aliens.