Crossing The Swamp: Twitter Made Memes Out of a 'Heroic' Painting of Donald Trump



My new painting – “Crossing the Swamp”

“Never give up. Never lower your light.

Never stop till the swamp is dry.” – Jon McNaughton

For a list of figures in the boat: https://t.co/ZIPdkBgcFU pic.twitter.com/CTPndvK5LM

— Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) July 31, 2018

Just lost at night, rowing in circles, because of their "leadership"... perfect metaphor of this administration. BRAVO — A. R. G. (@AdamRobGoCop) July 31, 2018



Looks like Jr. didn’t make the boat.

— I went there 🇺🇸 (@realonediva) July 31, 2018

lot to unpack here but obvious observations first: Bolton looks like he's hunting Bugs Bunny and Jared Kushner has been left off the boat. https://t.co/G6kiZCi3XR — Jorge Ribas (@jribas) July 31, 2018



Of the many unintentional metaphors in this stunning work of art, John Bolton pointing an old-timey rifle the wrong way while staring into a distant past is perhaps the finest. #crossingtheswamp pic.twitter.com/R9CTjeGQqK

— Earl Hoffert (@Earl_Hoffert) July 31, 2018

another gem from the "Crossing of the Swamp" painting: Ben Carson is clearly paddling in the wrong direction and somehow that fits perfectly into the scene. pic.twitter.com/PQkG0voubT — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) July 31, 2018



Why is Trump's McDonalds bag glowing?

— Demos Cybernetician (@Kyberneticus) August 1, 2018

look a little harder at who is crossing the swamp pic.twitter.com/zDORBx7xQs — sara yasin 😐 (@sarayasin) July 31, 2018



Fascist painter John McNaughton has another "masterpiece": Trump Crossing the Swamp of Washington.

However, I thought it needed a little touching up..............https://t.co/M6U6mHC65O



(ain't satire fun?) pic.twitter.com/HSRb19TwVe



— Tim Evanson (@TimintheCLE65) August 1, 2018

I can't believe my Facebook advertisement was REJECTED! See the painting at https://t.co/lrt1pNWMsQ pic.twitter.com/zVn68ls7oW — Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) August 3, 2018



It's coming my friends. It's coming soon. My painting, "Expose the Truth." Learn why I painted this here: https://t.co/fAprlVFadN pic.twitter.com/T2smu91WV3

— Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) August 2, 2018