GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)78/78
BJP41
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP15
2013 19
INC20
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)75/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS15
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth3
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad41015202
Jalgaon5715003
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Crossing The Swamp: Twitter Made Memes Out of a 'Heroic' Painting of Donald Trump

Trump is sailing on a boat much like George Washington - only he's going around in circles.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Crossing The Swamp: Twitter Made Memes Out of a 'Heroic' Painting of Donald Trump
Trump is sailing on a boat much like George Washington - only he's going around in circles.
Loading...
Trump is always in the media - something or the other he does or says manages to make headlines every other day. And now he's also in paintings.

An artist, Jon McNaughton, whose official page bio states that he is, "an established artist from Utah whose new paintings have attracted the international attention of millions over the last few years" has created a painting of the US President.

McNaughton based his work on a famous painting which is often featured in history books as The battle of Trenton and Princeton. In this painting, George Washington is seen rowing across the icy river of Delaware.

McNaughton has recreated that in a painting that features Trump as George Washington at the helm. Then, there are a lot of US soldiers, and Melania and Ivanaka Trump as well.

McNaughton also shared a Youtube video of him creating the painting and explaining the significance of it.



 

“Trump endeavors to cross the ‘swamp’ of Washington D.C. as he carries the light of truth, hope and prosperity,” McNaughton explained. “The murky water of the deep state is laced with dangerous vermin, perfectly willing to destroy American prosperity for their personal ideologies and financial gain.”

While McNaughton may actually have had great intentions with the painting - Twitter on the other hand, had a field day with it. Some had some pretty nice observations to make about the painting itself.

















Some, on the other hand turned the the painting into better versions of the original.











McNaughton also posted a tweet of how he tried to promote this painting of his on Facebook, but Facebook turned it down





This is not the first time McNaughton has made paintings of Trump - however, this is the first one which has got him so much flak on social media. It doesn't seem to be his last, either.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...