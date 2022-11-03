Crow Incites Stand-Off Between Two Cats, Video Goes Viral

It is known that you must never take your eyes off your opponent, even when you’re bowing. But what if your real opponent is standing behind you? In a stand-off between two cats, a crow inciting the fight turned out to be the real culprit. The clip was shared on the Reddit community, where a crow pecked at one of the cats from behind. Surprised, the cat jumped towards the other cat it was in a stand-off with and attacked before they pulled apart. But the crow hadn’t had enough fun. Once again, it went to peck at the cat from behind. As the felines attacked each other once again, the crow got closer, watching intendedly. Check out the clip here:

Social media users were having a good laugh over the clip. Many remarked that some people just want to watch the world burn. And the crow was one of them. Others mentioned that ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend’ is the perfect description of the situation. A Reddit user commented, “Yeah we all have that friend. And some of us are that friend.”

Another user wrote, “I’m always amazed at how smart crows are. On time we were walking our dogs (2 greyhounds and two toy poodles) and some crows were herding a cat toward the greyhounds.”

“I’m no bird psychologist, but that crow is a psychopath,” read the third comment.

Meanwhile, a few users were amazed by how smart crows are. One user shared that they have seen crows befriend domesticated animals and wondered if the cat was its friend. Another user shared that they saw a video of crows gaslighting vultures to start a fight between them. This was so that the crows could eat off the prey unbothered. The user called them strategic geniuses. Many were sure that the crow was just hoping to get free food at the end of the fight.

Crows are actually really intelligent species. In fact, crows are capable of abstract reasoning, complex problem-solving, and group decision-making. Scientists have compared their intelligence to that of a seven-year-old human child. They and other corvids are the only non-primates that can make tools.

