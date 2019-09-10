'Crow Vengeance': Crows Seek Revenge from MP Man After They Suspect Him of Killing Their Chick

A man in Madhya Pradesh, Shiva Kewat has been the target of a flock of crows who attack him every time he steps out of the house. According to reports, Kewat is forced to carry a stick with him whenever he steps out of his home, to scare away crows who may attack him out of nowhere.

Why, one may ask. Three years ago, Kewat found a crow chick found stuck in a net near his home. When he tried to save it, the chick died in his hands and he couldn't do anything to revive it. Turns out, crows not only have a strong memory but also their facial recognition powers are on point.

Ever since the incident, the families of crows in the neighborhood have been targetting Kewat by attacking him. They refuse to acknowledge or understand that he wasn't really at fault and continue to hold him responsible.

Times of India reports that the man has several injuries, from all the crows that have attacked him over the years. He even has scars to speak for his troubles. At first, Kewat did not realise that he was being targeted. It was only when he realised that no one else from the village was being attacked by crows did he begin to take precautionary measures.

