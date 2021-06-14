Crowd Celebrates Birthday with Swords and Knives with No Mask amid Covid-19 Lockdown in Hyderabad

In another incident of covid norm violation, nine youths from Hyderabad were arrested for celebrating a birthday party outdoor with knives and swords amid lockdown in Telangana. The video of the incident from Friday night went viral attracting controversies and demanding actions against the perpetrators. The celebration took place in the bylanes of Afzalsagar near Mallepally.

The video of the incident shows a group of youngsters, all brightly dressed, taking to the streets at midnight and dancing to loud music. At least six of them were seen dancing with knives and brandishing swords. There was a huge Flexi at the backdrop featuring the two birthday boys, who were all dressed in saffron with green garlands around their neck. None of the men was seen wearing facemasks or remotely maintaining social distance.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Habeebnagar police station and the group was booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act, sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code. The nine people will be soon be produced to the court.

Speaking to Indian Express, Station House Officer M Narender said, “Ramu Yadav alias Sairam and Arjun were celebrating their birthday in presence of their followers. Seven of their followers were dancing with swords. All accused are arrested."

The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 by another 10 days with relaxations from 6 AM to 6 PM every day. The present lockdown will end on June 19.

Bordering areas such as Khammam, Nalgonda and Nagarjuna Sagar among others, will continue to have relaxation up to 2 PM only, given the intensity of the number of cases daily, an official release said. “The state cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the Telangana for another ten days.

The cabinet also decided to give relaxation from 6 am to 5 PM during the lockdown and give a one-hour grace period till 6 PM for people to reach home," it said. The cabinet instructed the police to enforce the lockdown rules strictly from 6 PM till 6 AM the next day, it said.

Presently the lockdown is being relaxed every day from 6 Am to 1 PM and a grace period of one hour, up to 2 PM, for the people to reach homes. As of June 8, Telangana has over 24,000 active COVID-19 cases.

Last year, in a similar incident, the police arrested a 19-year-old man in Nagpur for allegedly cutting cakes with a sword as part of his birthday celebrations. The action was taken by the Nagpur police’s crime branch after photos of the accused using the sword to cut the cakes went viral on social media, he said.

