Crowd Chanting 'RCB' During MI Vs DC Game at Wankhede Proves IPL Craze is Real

‘RCB RCB RCB’ chants erupted at the Wankhede Stadium during the much-anticipated game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Saturday night. The fans at the stadium and home watched the clash with bated breath as the chances of Royal Challengers Bangalore making it to the playoffs of IPL 2022 completely relied on Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals. As Mumbai Indians inched closer to the target of 160 put up by DC on the scoreboard, the Wankhede Stadium saw spectacular scenes as a chunk of the crowd forgot about the two teams on the field for a brief moment to remind everyone that they were here to root for RCB.

Videos and tweets from the incident made their way to the microblogging site Twitter. The exact moment unfolded when MI needed 29 in 3 overs.

Chants of rcb rcb all over the stadium 🔥🔥#DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/Rhv73FUx0s — S (@kokkilidevara) May 21, 2022

Wankhede crowd erupts with loud 'RCB, RCB, RCB' chants. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2022

RCB RCB chants all around the Wankhede as MI cruising towards a win. I can almost see Kohli celebrating in the hotel. — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) May 21, 2022

All these RCB chants at different venues is just bcz of one guy — SOU (@frozenat70) May 21, 2022

Mumbai Indians playing on their home ground & chants of RCB RCB RCB & Virat Virat Virat going on.!The value of Virat Kohli.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) May 21, 2022

RCB RCB chants have started at the Wankhede stadium in full flow. What’s more surprising they even few MI fans are chanting for RCB.#MIvDC — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Tim David powered Mumbai Indians to a thrilling 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. Mumbai’s victory helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to seal a place in the playoffs as Delhi Capitals with the 14 points were knocked out of the race.

David played a blistering knock of 34 runs off 11 balls to shift the momentum in Mumbai’s favour when things were not going their way. While Varma also played a pivotal role in the chase by scoring 21 runs in a tricky situation.

However, it was Bumrah who was the standout performer for Mumbai with his three wickets which restricted Delhi to 159/7.

